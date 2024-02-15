EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG with leap in profits in 2023

|
Frankfurt am Main, 15 February 2024 – NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, announces its preliminary, unaudited key financial figures for 2023 according to HGB accounting and was able to significantly increase its profit. EBIT almost doubled from EUR 9.2 million in the 2022 financial year to around EUR 17 million in 2023. Profit before taxes amounted to around EUR 20 million, compared to EUR 12.9 million in the 2022 financial year, and also benefited from a positive financial result. Net profit for the year also increased significantly by more than 58% year-on-year to EUR 19 million. NEON EQUITY was thus able to continue its profitable growth in the 2023 financial year. The positive business development is primarily the result of the strong investment business in 2023 and the portfolio expansion. NEON EQUITY invested in the innovative health tech company EasyMotionSkin Tec and the electric car manufacturer Elaris, among others. These investments were successively increased in the past year. NEON EQUITY has also supported numerous companies in their growth financing, for example the international nuclear fusion company ALPHA RING.
NEON EQUITY is aiming for further profit increases in 2024 and plans to systematically expand its investment portfolio. The focus is on ESG-compliant companies that are active in future markets. NEON EQUITY will also continue to support companies with their growth strategy and capital market transactions.
Thomas Olek, CEO and founder of NEON EQUITY: "2023 was a very important year for us. We were able to grow strongly, further expand our network and increase our investments in future-oriented, innovative companies. The positive key financial figures for 2023 underline our strength as an investment company. The current year will also be characterized by growth at NEON EQUITY - promising transactions and IPOs are already planned for our clients in the first half of the year."
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
Investor Relations and Media Relations
edicto GmbH
