EQS-News: NEON EQUITY: swisspartners Versicherung acquires a stake of more than 25 percent

Frankfurt, September 20, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) welcomes swisspartners Versicherung AG (swisspartners Versicherung) as a new major shareholder in the company. swisspartners Versicherung has acquired more than 25 percent of the shares in NEON EQUITY from an existing shareholder via SP1 Equity GmbH. swisspartners Versicherung has explained to NEON EQUITY that the investment is being made for strategic reasons and that it plans to actively support the company's further growth. The Board of NEON EQUITY is delighted with the new shareholder and expects the expansion of the shareholder base to provide positive impetus for the company's future development as an impact investor. swisspartners Versicherung is part of the swisspartners Group, one of the leading independent financial services providers and asset managers in Switzerland. In addition to asset management, wealth services and insurance, the Group is also active in the areas of ESG investments and digital assets. The swisspartners Charity association was also founded 15 years ago.
About NEON EQUITY
NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.
