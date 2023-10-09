EQS-News: Northern Data AG: Taiga Cloud Announces Strategic European Partnership with GIGABYTE

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Northern Data AG: Taiga Cloud Announces Strategic European Partnership with GIGABYTE



09.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Taiga Cloud Announces Strategic European Partnership with GIGABYTE



The strategic European partnership builds on Taigas position as Europes largest independent Cloud Service Provider of NVIDIA hardware

GIGABYTE will supply Taiga Cloud with 20 NVIDIA H100 GPU pods, worth EUR 400 million, with customer access beginning late Q4 2023

Taiga Cloud continues to scale to meet the exploding demand for Generative AI compute power



Frankfurt/Main 9 October 2023 Taiga Cloud, Europes first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider and part of Northern Data Group (Ticker symbol German stock market: NB2, ISIN: DE000A0SMU87), has entered into a strategic European partnership with GIGABYTE, an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. The partnership positions Taiga Cloud to meet the surging demand for compute power for Generative AI applications.

The partnership follows the recent investment in 20 NVIDIA H100 GPU pods, each made up of 512 H100 GPUs, which will be supplied by GIGABYTE. This purchase builds on Taigas position as Europes largest independent Cloud Service Provider (CSP) of NVIDIA hardware - now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100, and RTX A6000 GPUs affirming its status as an Elite NVIDIA partner.

GIGABYTE worked closely with Taiga Cloud engineers to uniquely configure the NVIDIA H100 GPU infrastructure into pods of 512 GPUs, connected into islands of four pods each (2,048 GPUs) using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform. The configuration will help to power the next wave of innovation in the Generative AI market by enabling efficient and quick means of training LLMs, offering businesses Generative AI solutions in a much shorter timeframe.

Through supplying Taiga Cloud with the highly sought after NVIDIA H100 GPUs, GIGABYTE is facilitating the acceleration of the chip supply chain in Europe. Customers can pre-register their interest in H100s, with access going live before the end of 2023. This partnership is the evolution of more than two years of collaboration between the companies, which began with GIGABYTE supplying NVIDIA A100s to Taiga Cloud which are hosted in Northern Data Groups pioneering data center in Boden, Sweden.



Karl Havard, Managing Director, Taiga Cloud commented: Were excited to take this strategic next step in our long-standing partnership with GIGABYTE, which will help Taiga Cloud on its journey to make computing power accessible to organizations across Europe. The partnership builds on GIGABYTE and Taiga Clouds ongoing collaboration, supplying compute power to the organizations at the forefront of innovation and heralds an exciting future for the Generative AI market. With customer access to H100 GPUs beginning before the end of Q4 2023, this partnership helps accelerate Generative AI innovation across Europe.



Giga Computings Sales Director, Thomas Yen commented: In answer to huge demand from businesses seeking AI-powered solutions, GIGABYTE is proud to be supporting Taiga Cloud in providing access to the largest clean-energy powered, scalable AI and ML compute capacity in Europe We look forward to realizing the full potential of our relationship as the strategic partnership continues.



About Taiga Cloud:

Taiga Cloud is Europes first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Part of Northern Data Group, we provide a flexible, secure, and compliant cloud-based ultra-fast GPU Network, powered by the latest generation of NVIDIA hardware to meet organizations most ambitious compute needs. High-intensity large-scale processing power is crucial for accelerating Generative AI models and research which will deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs. Taigas energy-efficient Cloud is powered by Europes largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core and H100 Tensor Core GPUs, helping enable organizations to accelerate AI and ML innovation on demand, with technology that is fully scalable and up and running within an hour.



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy-efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including GIGABYTE, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.



About Giga Computing:

Giga Computing Technology is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. Having spun off from GIGABYTE, we maintain hardware expertise in manufacturing and product design, while operating as a standalone business that can drive more investment into core competencies. We offer a complete product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more. Our longstanding partnerships with key technology leaders ensure that our new products will be the most advanced and launch with new partner platforms. Our systems embody performance, security, scalability, and sustainability. To find out more, visit https://www.gigacomputing.com/ and join our newsletter.



