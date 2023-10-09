|
09.10.2023 09:00:04
EQS-News: Northern Data AG: Taiga Cloud Announces Strategic European Partnership with GIGABYTE
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
The partnership follows the recent investment in 20 NVIDIA H100 GPU pods, each made up of 512 H100 GPUs, which will be supplied by GIGABYTE. This purchase builds on Taigas position as Europes largest independent Cloud Service Provider (CSP) of NVIDIA hardware - now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100, and RTX A6000 GPUs affirming its status as an Elite NVIDIA partner.
GIGABYTE worked closely with Taiga Cloud engineers to uniquely configure the NVIDIA H100 GPU infrastructure into pods of 512 GPUs, connected into islands of four pods each (2,048 GPUs) using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform. The configuration will help to power the next wave of innovation in the Generative AI market by enabling efficient and quick means of training LLMs, offering businesses Generative AI solutions in a much shorter timeframe.
Through supplying Taiga Cloud with the highly sought after NVIDIA H100 GPUs, GIGABYTE is facilitating the acceleration of the chip supply chain in Europe. Customers can pre-register their interest in H100s, with access going live before the end of 2023. This partnership is the evolution of more than two years of collaboration between the companies, which began with GIGABYTE supplying NVIDIA A100s to Taiga Cloud which are hosted in Northern Data Groups pioneering data center in Boden, Sweden.
Taiga Cloud is Europes first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Part of Northern Data Group, we provide a flexible, secure, and compliant cloud-based ultra-fast GPU Network, powered by the latest generation of NVIDIA hardware to meet organizations most ambitious compute needs. High-intensity large-scale processing power is crucial for accelerating Generative AI models and research which will deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs. Taigas energy-efficient Cloud is powered by Europes largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core and H100 Tensor Core GPUs, helping enable organizations to accelerate AI and ML innovation on demand, with technology that is fully scalable and up and running within an hour.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy-efficient High Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including GIGABYTE, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.
Giga Computing Technology is an industry innovator and leader in the enterprise computing market. Having spun off from GIGABYTE, we maintain hardware expertise in manufacturing and product design, while operating as a standalone business that can drive more investment into core competencies. We offer a complete product portfolio that addresses all workloads from the data center to edge including traditional and emerging workloads in HPC and AI to data analytics, 5G/edge, cloud computing, and more. Our longstanding partnerships with key technology leaders ensure that our new products will be the most advanced and launch with new partner platforms. Our systems embody performance, security, scalability, and sustainability. To find out more, visit https://www.gigacomputing.com/ and join our newsletter.
Jens-Philipp Briemle
Hawthorn Advisors
09.10.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1742751
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1742751 09.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Northern Data AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Northern Data AG
|25,70
|10,30%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKämpfe in Israel beunruhigen Anleger: ATX und DAX schwächeln -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich - Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel in Tokio
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert am Montag leichter. Der DAX gibt zum Wochenstart nach. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten sich nicht auf eine einheitliche Richtung einigen. In Tokio ruhte der Handel feiertagsbedingt.