|
21.10.2024 07:40:05
EQS-News: Northern Data Group accelerates focus on AI Solutions business and explores potential transaction of Mining business
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
PRESS RELEASE / IR NEWS
The potential divestment of Peak Mining will solidify Northern Data as a pure-play AI Solutions business, which includes Europe’s largest Generative AI Cloud platform, and a portfolio of innovative, purpose-built Data Centers.
Following Q3 2024 financial results, which demonstrated the third consecutive quarter of strong sequential growth in its AI Solutions business – Northern Data aims to accelerate opportunities to innovate and provide customers with the tools that they need, alongside the highest quality and most sustainable infrastructure which will power the next chapter of AI innovation.
Possible proceeds from the potential divestment of Peak Mining are to be invested into the development and growth of its AI product platform – specifically its Dynamic Enablement Services, which will include new software capabilities and a range of managed services. Investments would also be made in Data Center acquisition and development, and in the purchase of additional AI GPUs.
Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.
Jose Cano
Hawthorn Advisors
21.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2011949
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2011949 21.10.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!