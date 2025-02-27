|
27.02.2025 20:15:03
EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Intent to Apply for Uplisting to Prime Standard in 2025
|
EQS-News: Northern Data AG
/ Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/IPO
Northern Data Group Announces Intent to Apply for Uplisting to Prime Standard in 2025
The Group’s intention to uplist builds upon its commitment to strong corporate governance and financial reporting transparency. The uplisting also marks a significant step toward enhancing shareholder value, increasing market visibility and achieving its objective of attracting a global institutional investor audience. In addition, Northern Data remains focused on continuing to explore additional listing alternatives on other leading global exchanges for the entire Group and/or subsidiaries, as well as possible equity and debt financing alternatives.
Northern Data intends to complete the uplisting in 2025 and has engaged Berenberg as listing agent.
Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.
Jose Cano
27.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Northern Data AG
|An der Welle 3
|60322 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 34 87 52 25
|E-mail:
|info@northerndata.de
|Internet:
|www.northerndata.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0SMU87
|WKN:
|A0SMU8
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2093057
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2093057 27.02.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Northern Data AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20:15
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group beabsichtigt, 2025 einen Antrag auf ein Uplisting in den Prime Standard zu stellen (EQS Group)
|
20:15
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Intent to Apply for Uplisting to Prime Standard in 2025 (EQS Group)
|
17.02.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces New Chief Operating Officer (EQS Group)
|
17.02.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group stellt John Hoffmann als neuen COO vor (EQS Group)
|
14.02.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group verkündet Leadership Update (EQS Group)
|
14.02.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Shares Leadership Update (EQS Group)
|
21.01.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group gibt vorläufige Ergebnisse für das vierte Quartal und das Geschäftsjahr 2024 bekannt (EQS Group)
|
21.01.25
|EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Preliminary Q4 and FY 2024 Results (EQS Group)