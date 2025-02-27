EQS-News: Northern Data Group Announces Intent to Apply for Uplisting to Prime Standard in 2025

EQS-News: Northern Data AG / Key word(s): Regulatory Admission/IPO

Northern Data Group Announces Intent to Apply for Uplisting to Prime Standard in 2025



27.02.2025 / 20:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Northern Data Group Announces Intent to Apply for Uplisting to Prime Standard in 2025



Northern Data is committed to strong corporate governance and financial reporting transparency

Its uplisting to Prime Standard will enhance trading liquidity, expand the Group’s investor base and raise global institutional awareness

Northern Data remains focused on continuing to explore additional listing alternatives on other leading global exchanges for the entire Group and/or subsidiaries



Frankfurt/Main – 27 February 2025 - Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data” or “Group”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces it has initiated a process to pursue an uplisting to the Regulated Market, Prime Standard (Frankfurt Stock Exchange), a segment of the EU regulated market with the highest transparency and one of the entry criteria for the highly regarded Dax Equity Indices family.

The Group’s intention to uplist builds upon its commitment to strong corporate governance and financial reporting transparency. The uplisting also marks a significant step toward enhancing shareholder value, increasing market visibility and achieving its objective of attracting a global institutional investor audience. In addition, Northern Data remains focused on continuing to explore additional listing alternatives on other leading global exchanges for the entire Group and/or subsidiaries, as well as possible equity and debt financing alternatives.

Northern Data intends to complete the uplisting in 2025 and has engaged Berenberg as listing agent.



About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.



Investor Relations:

Jose Cano

Vice President, Investor Relations

E-Mail: ir@northerndata.de