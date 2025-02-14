EQS-News: Northern Data Group Shares Leadership Update

14.02.2025 20:00:04

Northern Data Group Shares Leadership Update

Northern Data Group Shares Leadership Update

Frankfurt/Main – 14 February 2025Northern Data AG Northern Data AG (ETR: NB2) (“Northern Data Group” or “Northern Data”), a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, today announces that Rosanne Kincaid-Smith has decided to step down from her role as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Executive Committee.

Aroosh Thillainathan, Northern Data Group Founder and CEO said: “Rosanne has been a great Chief Operating Officer and an important building block of our success. She has supported the business to lead the next generation of innovation and drive growth. We wish her all the very best in her next chapter.”

Rosanne Kincaid-Smith, Northern Data Group COO, said: “The last three years have been very exciting, and I couldn’t be prouder of all that the Company has achieved. I want to thank Aroosh and all the passionate, experienced people that I have worked with. I am pleased to have played a part in enabling the success of this remarkable company.”

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group is a leading provider of AI and High-Performance Computing (HPC) solutions, leveraging high-density, liquid-cooled, GPU-based technology to empower the world’s most innovative organizations. Together with our partners, we are passionate about the potential of HPC to drive not only technological advancements but also societal progress.

