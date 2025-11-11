CPI PROPERTY GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: A0JL4D / ISIN: LU0251710041
11.11.2025
EQS-News: Notice of satisfaction of financing condition and make-whole redemption amount
EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES TO THE DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION THAT QUALIFIED OR MAY HAVE QUALIFIED AS INSIDE INFORMATION WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 7(1) OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) 596/2014.
NOTICE OF SATISFACTION OF FINANCING CONDITION AND MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION AMOUNT
CPI Property Group (the "Issuer")
To the holders of the EUR 750,000,000 2.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 12 May 2026 (ISIN XS2171875839; Common Code 217187583) (nominal amount outstanding: EUR 256,474,000) (the "Notes")
issued under
the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")
Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 – Part 1 of the amended and restated trust deed dated 27 April 2020 (the "Trust Deed") constituting the Notes.
Capitalised terms used in this notice and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Conditions and the Trust Deed, or in the Initial Notice (as defined below).
On 27 October 2025, the Issuer gave notice to the Noteholders, pursuant to Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)), of its intention to redeem all of the Notes at the Optional Redemption Amount on the Optional Redemption Date, subject to the Financing Condition (the "Initial Notice").
Notice is hereby given, that the Financing Condition has been satisfied and the Issuer will redeem all of the Notes outstanding on the Optional Redemption Date.
Further, the Optional Redemption Amount of 100.178 per cent. of the nominal amount of the Notes outstanding has been determined, in accordance with Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)), by the Determination Agent on 11 November 2025 (the "Reference Date").
This announcement has been issued on Euronext Dublin and delivered to the clearing systems, Euroclear and Clearstream Luxembourg, for onward communication to accountholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) of the Notes.
Noteholders may direct any questions to the Issuer at:
David Greenbaum
CPI PROPERTY GROUP
This announcement is released by CPI PROPERTY GROUP and contains information that qualified as inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (“MAR”), encompassing information relating to the redemption described above. For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by David Greenbaum, Chief Executive Officer at CPI Property Group.
11.11.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|2227882
End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2227882 11.11.2025 CET/CEST
