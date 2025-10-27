EQS-News: NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION CPI Property Group (the 'Issuer')

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION CPI PROPERTY GROUP (the 'Issuer')



27.10.2025 / 11:23 CET/CEST

27 October 2025

NOTICE OF MAKE-WHOLE REDEMPTION

CPI Property Group (the "Issuer")

To the holders of the EUR 750,000,000 2.750 per cent. Senior Notes due 12 May 2026 (ISIN XS2171875839; Common Code 217187583) (nominal amount outstanding: EUR 256,474,000) (the "Notes")

issued under

the Issuer's Euro Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme")

Reference is made to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Conditions") set out in Schedule 1 – Part 1 of the amended and restated trust deed dated 27 April 2020 (the "Trust Deed") constituting the Notes. Capitalised terms used in this notice (the "Notice") and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meanings set out in the Conditions and the Trust Deed.



The Issuer today announces that it has successfully priced an offering comprising EUR 200,000,000 4.750 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 22 July 2030 (the "New Notes") which are to be consolidated with and form a single series with the EUR 500,000,000 4.750 per cent. Senior Unsecured Green Notes due 22 July 2030 (ISIN: XS3126635039; Common Code: 312663503). The New Notes are expected to be issued on or about 31 October 2025.



Subject to the successful completion (in the sole determination of the Issuer) of the issue of the New Notes (the "Financing Condition"), the Issuer plans to use the net proceeds of the offering of the New Notes to redeem the outstanding Notes.



Pursuant to Condition 7.3 (Redemption at the option of the Issuer (Issuer Call)) of the Notes, the Issuer hereby gives notice to the Noteholders that, subject to the satisfaction (or waiver at the Issuer's sole discretion) of the Financing Condition, it will redeem all of the Notes at the Optional Redemption Amount on 18 November 2025 (the "Optional Redemption Date"). This Notice constitutes a notice of redemption for the purposes of Condition 7.3 of the Notes.



The Optional Redemption Amount will be the higher of (i) 100 per cent. of the nominal amount outstanding of the Notes to be redeemed and (ii) the sum of the present values of the nominal amount outstanding of the Notes to be redeemed and the Remaining Term Interest on such Notes (exclusive of interest accrued to the date of redemption), to be determined, in accordance with Condition 7.3 of the Notes, by the Determination Agent on 11 November 2025 (the "Reference Date"). Upon such determination, the Issuer will publish a further notice specifying the Optional Redemption Amount on or about the Reference Date.



This Notice shall be irrevocable upon the satisfaction of the Financing Condition on or prior to the Optional Redemption Date. Should the Financing Condition not be satisfied (or waived by the Issuer) on or prior to the Optional Redemption Date, this Notice may be rescinded by the Issuer, or the Issuer may delay the Optional Redemption Date until such time as the Financing Condition is satisfied (or waived by the Issuer). The Issuer will publish a further notice in the event that (a) the Financing Condition is satisfied or waived, (b) this Notice is rescinded, or (c) the Optional Redemption Date is delayed.



This announcement has been issued on Euronext Dublin and delivered to the clearing systems, Euroclear and Clearstream Luxembourg, for onward communication to accountholders in accordance with Condition 14 (Notices) of the Notes.



Noteholders may direct any questions to the Issuer at:



David Greenbaum

Chief Executive Officer

d.greenbaum@cpipg.com



CPI PROPERTY GROUP

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661, Luxembourg



