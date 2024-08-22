EQS-News: Novem Group S.A.: Annual General Meeting approves all items on the agenda

|
Luxembourg, 22 August 2024 – The shareholders of Novem Group S.A. approved all agenda items at today’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) by a large majority. In total, 92.4% of the voting share capital was represented at the AGM.
In accordance with the proposal of the Management Board, the Group will distribute no dividend for the financial year 2023/24 to take account of the volatile and lacklustre market environment. Furthermore, Laurent Müller has been appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board and will replace Mark Wilhelms.
The voting results are available on the Investor Relations website under Corporate Governance/Annual General Meeting.
About Novem
Luxembourg-headquartered Novem is a globally leading supplier of decorative interior trim parts for the premium automotive industry. Across the range of key materials such as genuine wood, aluminium, carbon and premium synthetics, the Company offers unrivalled quality, technology and innovation to a growing customer base including all major premium carmakers worldwide. Founded in 1947 in Vorbach, Germany, the Company has continuously expanded its global footprint in Germany, Italy, Czech Republic, Slovenia, China, USA, Honduras and Mexico. Novem employs about 4,900 people at 12 locations and achieved revenue of more than €635 million in FY 2023/24.
For more information, please visit www.novem.com.
