EQS-News: Novus Cannabis MedPlan (NDEV) Reports Q3 2025

Results: 18.1% EBITDA Growth and 8.85% Revenue Increase

MIAMI, FL - December 17, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Novus Acquisition and Development Corp. (NDEV), operating as Novus Cannabis MedPlan, is a leading health plan carrier traded on the OTC Markets. The company specializes in proprietary prescription drug programs and traditional medical plans that include cannabis benefits. As an ancillary, "non-plant-touching" business (meaning it does not grow, process, or sell cannabis directly), NDEV reported business momentum during the first nine months of 2025.

This strong financial performance is a direct result of the company strategically allocating its resources to self-fund key market initiatives and expand its Provider and Health Plan Network.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Novus demonstrated strong operational leverage during the reporting period, characterized by double-digit percentage improvements in EBITDA margins and a continued commitment to a non-dilutive capital strategy.

Metric 9M 2025 9M 2024 Change (%) Gross Revenue $300,044 $273,462 +8.85% EBITDA $152,572* $124,860 +18.10% Cash & Equivalents $235,782 $219,946 +7.20%

*Reflects Net Revenue correlation to EBITDA for the period.

Key Financial Takeaways:

Accelerated Profitability: EBITDA growth of 18.1% significantly outpaced revenue growth of 8.85% , indicating successful cost-containment measures and improved operational efficiency across the Provider and Health Plan Network.

EBITDA growth of significantly outpaced revenue growth of , indicating successful cost-containment measures and improved operational efficiency across the Provider and Health Plan Network. Organic Revenue Momentum: The 8.85% increase in top-line Gross Revenue reflects sustained demand for the company’s proprietary prescription drug programs and integrated cannabis benefits.

The 8.85% increase in top-line Gross Revenue reflects sustained demand for the company’s proprietary prescription drug programs and integrated cannabis benefits. Strengthened Balance Sheet: Cash and Cash Equivalents rose to $235,782 , a 7.2% year-over-year increase. This growth was achieved through organic cash flow, reinforcing Novus’s ability to self-fund market initiatives without dilutive external financing.

Cash and Cash Equivalents rose to , a 7.2% year-over-year increase. This growth was achieved through organic cash flow, reinforcing Novus’s ability to self-fund market initiatives without dilutive external financing. Margin Expansion: Net Revenue of $152,572 underscores the company’s transition toward higher-margin service offerings within the ancillary healthcare space.

Capital Structure Integrity and Shareholder Protection

Novus remains steadfast in its commitment to a simplified capital structure and maximizing per-share value:

Non-Dilutive Growth: The number of issued and outstanding shares remained unchanged throughout Q3 2025 reporting period, reinforcing a disciplined approach to capital management.

The number of issued and outstanding shares remained unchanged throughout Q3 2025 reporting period, reinforcing a disciplined approach to capital management. Insider Sales: No insiders have sold shares in the past 3 years, demonstrating clear alignment of management’s interests with long-term shareholder performance.

No insiders have sold shares in the past 3 years, demonstrating clear alignment of management’s interests with long-term shareholder performance. No Debt Conversion : The Company maintains no outstanding or issued convertible notes, eliminating the risk of future common stock dilution stemming from debt conversion.

: The Company maintains no outstanding or issued convertible notes, eliminating the risk of future common stock dilution stemming from debt conversion. Leak Out Of Shares: The implementation of a Vendor Share Leak-Out Provision, which contractually caps vendor stock sales at 15% of the preceding 30-day average daily trading volume, is strategically designed to mitigate adverse market impact and prevent undue selling pressure on the stock price.

The implementation of a Vendor Share Leak-Out Provision, which contractually caps vendor stock sales at 15% of the preceding 30-day average daily trading volume, is strategically designed to mitigate adverse market impact and prevent undue selling pressure on the stock price. CEO Loan Transparency: There is only one debt obligation to CEO Frank Labrozzi for $168,789, which is guaranteed to be non-dilutive as it does not include any provisions for equity conversion.

Management Discussion and Analysis

Novus has created a system that combines its online pharmacy's prescription drug plans with Savings Accounts (HSAs) and Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs). This approach ensures compliance with regulations and simplifies access to medications, forming a self-sustaining model that adheres to legal guidelines.

Novus provides the most affordable prescription drug plans in the country with a unique approach to cannabis in our health plans. We treat cannabis as a separate risk category, offering it as a complementary benefit alongside traditional coverage. Our online platform effectively separates regulated healthcare ordering from cannabis commerce.

Platform A - Prescription Drug Plan: Our online pharmacy and benefits platform has 24,300 prescriptions for individuals with or without insurance, handles claims, and connects with healthcare providers and administrators.

Platform B - Cannabis Online Platform A dedicated commerce platform for ordering that connects to our network of cannabis retailers. This system operates independently of our online pharmacy, claims, and government healthcare funding, ensuring compliance with federal requirements.

Why This Architecture has a Market Advantage

Unlocks HSA/FSA Liquidity: Novus holds a first-mover advantage in accessing the $100+ billion HSA/FSA market by aligning approved healthcare spending with a legally secure processing method.

Establishing a Regulatory Barrier: Functional separation creates a strong operational barrier. Novus can act as a mediator for cannabis benefits while safeguarding the main business from fluctuations in federal and state policies. This approach enables growth to persist independently of any changes in scheduling timelines.

Accelerates to Scale: Introducing dedicated cannabis riders incentivizes new member growth, boosting higher transaction volumes and increased engagement within the ecosystem.

Past Financial Reports

In our effort to enhance shareholder transparency, we’ve simplified access to our financial records. Follow the link below for all current and past 10-K and 10-Q filings.

Access All of NDEV Financial Filings via OTC Markets

About Novus Cannabis MedPlan

Novus Cannabis MedPlan is a premier carrier of proprietary medical supplemental health plans that include cannabis and a prescription drug plan. We are dedicated to enhancing the accessibility and affordability of medical cannabis and necessary pharmaceuticals for patients nationwide. We also support businesses and organizations through our flexible self-funded plan options, offering tailored benefits that allow entities to manage costs while providing essential cannabis-related healthcare coverage and prescription benefits.

Through a robust network of licensed dispensaries, qualified physicians, and cannabis providers, Novus delivers comprehensive membership benefits structured to support patients throughout their health journeys with a focus on cost savings on prescriptions and cannabis.

Further Research:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, includes codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. Dilution, if any, would be for the purposes of management taking stock in lieu of cash salary. Novus disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, this press release that is a not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intends," "goal," "objective," "seek," "attempt," or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future.

Investor Contact Information

Investor Website

855-228-7355

Email: investor@getnovusnow.com

