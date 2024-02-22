EQS-News: Numerous Financial Service Providers Put their Trust in DATAGROUP

EQS-News: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Numerous Financial Service Providers Put their Trust in DATAGROUP



22.02.2024 / 07:28 CET/CEST

Pliezhausen, 22.02.2024. The financial service provider industry has special IT requirements – that DATAGROUP (WKN: A0JC8S) can perfectly meet the requirements has been evidenced by new customers and the extension of existing contracts with companies from this industry. The company has closed deals with financial service providers and banks in a total volume of roughly EUR 20m and terms of up to seven years.

This long duration stands for a success factor of DATAGROUP’s business model. Long-term contracts with our customers guarantee a reliable and profitable business development. They account for the largest proportion of turnover at DATAGROUP. The modular design of the CORBOX, the service portfolio of the IT service provider, is another success factor: Customers can always flexibly add new services from the full-service CORBOX portfolio – also while the contract is running – just whenever they need them for their business development. “Our comprehensive portfolio of IT services, the expertise of our employees and their contact to the customer at eye level are what make us so strong and what ensure steady growth in demand for our services”, says Andreas Baresel, CEO of DATAGROUP.

An existing investment bank customer has signed a new outsourcing contract with DATAGROUP. It focuses on the CORBOX Private Cloud services, amongst other things for the operation of the SAP core system and the data warehouse. Furthermore, DATAGROUP is responsible for operating the applications of Wealthcap, the real asset and investment manager, and all end user services related to a modern client environment. Other banks have been won either as new customers or for a contract extension in the areas of End User Services, Network Services or for data center and SAP operations.

And there are more customers from the industry that put their trust in DATAGROUP. Amongst others, the customer portfolio comprises private banks, business promotion banks, asset managers, savings and home loan banks.



About DATAGROUP

DATAGROUP is one of the leading German IT service providers. Some 3,500 employees at locations across Germany design, implement, and operate IT infrastructures and business applications. With its CORBOX product, DATAGROUP is a full-service provider, supporting global IT workplaces for medium and large enterprises as well as public authorities. DATAGROUP is growing organically and through acquisitions. The acquisition strategy is particularly noted for its optimal integration of new companies. DATAGROUP is actively participating in the consolidation process with its “buy and turn around” and its “buy and build” strategy.



