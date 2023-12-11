|
11.12.2023 07:31:05
EQS-News: paragon presents key figures for 2024 and provides an outlook for the next five years
|
EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Forecast
paragon presents key figures for 2024 and provides an outlook for the next five years
Delbrück, December 11, 2023 - paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] today presented framework data for its business planning for the coming year and provided an outlook for the expansion of its business activities in the coming years.
In the 2024 financial year, the direct supplier to the automotive industry plans to generate revenue of around EUR 165 million. This takes into account the fact that customer demand has recently normalized after working off the high order backlog of vehicle orders resulting from material bottlenecks at car manufacturers. paragon expects this market phase to continue in the coming months and demand not to pick up again before the end of the second quarter of the coming year.
EBITDA of between EUR 18 and EUR 20 million is expected in 2024; this takes into account the fact that there will be no one-off financial effects from the sale of the subsidiary paragon semvox GmbH and assets of the Power business unit in the coming year. However, the rationalization successes of this year will take full effect in 2024 and sustainably strengthen profitability.
On November 6, 2023, paragon launched an exchange-based bond buyback program for EUR 20.2 million. The buyback program runs until July 5, 2025 and replaces the further partial redemption on January 5, 2024 in accordance with the bond terms and conditions amended on March 10, 2022. This buyback obligation was triggered by the successful completion of the sale of paragon semvox GmbH in accordance with the current bond terms and conditions.
"Thanks to the successful debt reduction and the EBITDA expected for 2023, a net leverage ratio of less than 2.5 is expected at the end of the year, which means that the interest payable on the EUR bond will be 7.5% in the future," emphasizes paragon CFO Dr. Martin Esser. "The incredible feat of the past four years to bring net debt to a level that is appropriate for the size of the company is now freeing up resources for a growth strategy that includes both regional expansion and a product initiative for the coming years," explains CEO Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and majority shareholder of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA. In the second quarter of 2024, a dedicated sales office in the USA will replace the current representation by external employees.
In addition to the regional expansion, which also includes the intensification of sales activities in China, India and South Korea, paragon is expanding its presence with other premium manufacturers in Europe and will also expand its offering towards commercial vehicles and motorcycles, Frers added. "The increased cooperation between the four business units is currently creating opportunities for new products that address the growth drivers of the automotive industry," adds Frers. paragon is focusing on the development of standardized components that can be used not only in vehicles but also in other markets such as heat pumps and household appliances.
Due to the high order backlog, paragon expects to have exceeded the EUR 300 million revenue threshold by the end of the current planning period from 2024 to 2028. In the coming years, paragon hopes to see a significant increase in revenue and profit from further major orders that are in the pipeline, meaning that the management believes this revenue mark could be reached much earlier.
About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt a.M., paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696) develops, produces and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems and connectivity solutions, as well as high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the fast-growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon's Power business unit supplies battery management systems and traction batteries.
In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have sites in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg) and Limbach (Saarland) as well as in Kunshan (China), Dover (USA), Bengaluru (India) and Oroslavje (Croatia).
For more information on paragon, visit www.paragon.ag.
Capital Market & Press Contact
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Dr. Martin Esser
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück, Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-200
Fax: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
Email: investor@paragon.ag
11.12.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
|WKN:
|555869, A2GSB8,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1793481
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1793481 11.12.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: paragon legt Eckdaten für das Jahr 2024 und gibt einen Ausblick auf die nächsten fünf Jahre (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-News: paragon presents key figures for 2024 and provides an outlook for the next five years (EQS Group)
|
08.12.23
|Investors’ Chronicle: Paragon, Redde Northgate, Tui (Financial Times)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-News: paragon confirms nine-month figures (EQS Group)
|
13.11.23
|EQS-News: paragon bestätigt Neunmonatszahlen (EQS Group)
|
26.10.23
|EQS-News: paragon launches bond buyback programme (EQS Group)
|
26.10.23
|EQS-News: paragon startet Anleiherückkaufprogramm (EQS Group)
|
26.10.23
|EQS-Adhoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA resolves bond buyback programme for up to nominal EUR 20,211,000.00 of its 6.75% bond 2017/2027 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|3,84
|8,78%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWoche der Notenbanken: Wall Street schlussendlich im Plus -- ATX letztlich etwas schwächer -- DAX knackt neues Rekordhoch -- Asiatische Börsen vorwiegend fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt zum Wochenstart Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex sich etwas stärker zeigte. Die Wall Street notierte am Montag im grünen Bereich. Die Anleger in Asien konnten sich am Montag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.