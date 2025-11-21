paragon Aktie

paragon für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 555869 / ISIN: DE0005558696

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
21.11.2025 11:47:13

EQS-News: paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK

EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Bond
paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK

21.11.2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK 

  • paragon explained the planned adjustment to the terms of the bond at an information event held by SdK, Germany’s leading investor protection association
  • Ongoing discussions with bondholders promising
  • Further event eventually planned for December

Delbrück, November 21, 2025 – paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] explained the planned adjustment of the bond terms at an information event held by SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. – Germany’s leading investor protection association – on November 18, 2025. Discussions with major bondholders are progressing so well that the company has decided to cancel its own webinar, originally planned for November 24, 2025, or, if necessary, to postpone it to December 8, 2025.

Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of the general partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, commented: "We are in productive discussions with major bondholders with the intention of jointly optimizing the company's proposals and exploring solutions that are acceptable to the majority and serve the interests of both the bondholders and the company." paragon believes it is on the right track and will continue the discussions. Frers added: "We are meeting with a great deal of understanding. We plan to hold another information event, possibly on December 8, 2025, at 5 p.m., accompanied by SdK." SdK will send out invitations in due course.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.

In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).

For more information about paragon, please visit www.paragon.ag.

Capital market contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Klaus Dieter Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email investor@paragon.ag

Press contact

Brigitte Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-142

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email info@paragon.ag


21.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Bösendamm 11
33129 Delbrück
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
E-mail: investor@paragon.ag
Internet: www.paragon.ag
ISIN: DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
WKN: 555869, A2GSB8,
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2234220

 
End of News EQS News Service

2234220  21.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu paragon GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten