EQS-News: paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK

paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK



21.11.2025 / 11:47 CET/CEST

paragon explained the planned adjustment to the terms of the bond at an information event held by SdK, Germany’s leading investor protection association

Ongoing discussions with bondholders promising

Further event eventually planned for December

Delbrück, November 21, 2025 – paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] explained the planned adjustment of the bond terms at an information event held by SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. – Germany’s leading investor protection association – on November 18, 2025. Discussions with major bondholders are progressing so well that the company has decided to cancel its own webinar, originally planned for November 24, 2025, or, if necessary, to postpone it to December 8, 2025.

Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of the general partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, commented: "We are in productive discussions with major bondholders with the intention of jointly optimizing the company's proposals and exploring solutions that are acceptable to the majority and serve the interests of both the bondholders and the company." paragon believes it is on the right track and will continue the discussions. Frers added: "We are meeting with a great deal of understanding. We plan to hold another information event, possibly on December 8, 2025, at 5 p.m., accompanied by SdK." SdK will send out invitations in due course.

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.

In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).

For more information about paragon, please visit www.paragon.ag.

Capital market contact

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

Klaus Dieter Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email investor@paragon.ag

Press contact

Brigitte Frers

Bösendamm 11

D-33129 Delbrück

Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-142

Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102

Email info@paragon.ag