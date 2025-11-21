paragon Aktie
WKN: 555869 / ISIN: DE0005558696
|
21.11.2025 11:47:13
EQS-News: paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK
|
EQS-News: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Bond/Bond
paragon faces bondholders represented by SdK
Delbrück, November 21, 2025 – paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] explained the planned adjustment of the bond terms at an information event held by SdK Schutzgemeinschaft der Kapitalanleger e.V. – Germany’s leading investor protection association – on November 18, 2025. Discussions with major bondholders are progressing so well that the company has decided to cancel its own webinar, originally planned for November 24, 2025, or, if necessary, to postpone it to December 8, 2025.
Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of the general partner of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, commented: "We are in productive discussions with major bondholders with the intention of jointly optimizing the company's proposals and exploring solutions that are acceptable to the majority and serve the interests of both the bondholders and the company." paragon believes it is on the right track and will continue the discussions. Frers added: "We are meeting with a great deal of understanding. We plan to hold another information event, possibly on December 8, 2025, at 5 p.m., accompanied by SdK." SdK will send out invitations in due course.
About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of the market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.
In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).
For more information about paragon, please visit www.paragon.ag.
Capital market contact
paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
Klaus Dieter Frers
Bösendamm 11
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-100
Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
Email investor@paragon.ag
Press contact
Brigitte Frers
Bösendamm 11
D-33129 Delbrück
Phone: +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-142
Fax +49 (0) 52 50 - 97 62-102
Email info@paragon.ag
21.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Bösendamm 11
|33129 Delbrück
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5250 9762 - 102
|E-mail:
|investor@paragon.ag
|Internet:
|www.paragon.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005558696, DE000A2GSB86,
|WKN:
|555869, A2GSB8,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2234220
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2234220 21.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!