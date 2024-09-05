EQS-News: Promotion for SCHOTT Pharma: Listed on the MDAX for the first time

EQS-News: SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Promotion for SCHOTT Pharma: Listed on the MDAX for the first time



05.09.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Promotion for SCHOTT Pharma: Listed on the MDAX for the first time

SCHOTT Pharma to join the 90 most important shares listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange as of September 23, 2024

MDAX promotion proves confidence in the company’s business model, strategic focus and ideal market position

The shares of SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA, a global market leader for drug containment solutions and delivery systems, will be included in the MDAX for the first time as of September 23, 2024. Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma, said: “We are delighted that less than one year after our IPO and nine months in the SDAX we are moving up to the next league. The MDAX entry is further proof of the continued confidence of our investors in our business model and our strategy. We look forward to building on this next milestone.”

As part of the 90 most important prime standard shares listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange, the MDAX index comprises the 50 largest and most liquid companies following the Dax in terms of market capitalization.

SCHOTT Pharma (WKN A3ENQ5, ISIN DE000A3ENQ51) has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since September 2023 and part of the SDAX since December 2023. Dr. Almuth Steinkühler, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma, said: “Today is yet another special day for SCHOTT Pharma. We are excited about joining the MDAX and further strengthening our position and visibility in the capital market. The promotion to the MDAX is proof of our strong financial performance and offers SCHOTT Pharma the best conditions to further achieve its ambitious growth targets.”

The company announced its Q3 2024 results on August 29, 2024, and will publish its annual report for the fiscal year 2024 on December 12, 2024.

About SCHOTT Pharma

Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of over 4,600 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 16 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is part of SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment and has the strategic goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 899 million in the fiscal year 2023.

Press contact:

Lea Kaiser

Corporate Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 6131 66 2422

E-Mail: lea.kaiser@schott.com

Tobias Erfurth

Head of Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR.Pharma@schott.com

Jasko Terzic, CFA

Senior Manager Investor Relations

E-Mail: IR.Pharma@schott.com

Simon Steiner

FGS Global

Tel.: +49 172/6411298

E-Mail: simon.steiner@fgsglobal.com

Christopher Raad

FGS Global

Tel.: +49 171/8657549

E-Mail: christopher.raad@fgsglobal.com