EQS-News: publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority

publity AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items with a clear majority



12.04.2024

Frankfurt am Main, April 12, 2024 – The shareholders of publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508)

approved all items on the agenda at yesterday's Annual General Meeting with more than 99.93 % of the votes. 92.55 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

The detailed voting results are available on publity's website: https://www.publity.org/en/investor-relations-en/#general-meetings-2024

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

