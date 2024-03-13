EQS-News: publity AG sells office property in Wilhelmshaven

EQS-News: publity AG / Key word(s): Real Estate/Miscellaneous

publity AG sells office property in Wilhelmshaven



13.03.2024 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Frankfurt am Main, 13. March 2024 – publity AG ("publity", ISIN DE0006972508) as asset manager has sold an office property in the port city of Wilhelmshaven. The property has a total rental area of over 4,000 square meters and is let to the port operator JadeWeserPort. The remaining lease term (WALT) in the property is 9.4 years. The modern office building is in an attractive and central location at the port. The parties have agreed not to disclose the buyer or the purchase price.

As an industrial location, Wilhelmshaven has direct access to the North Sea. Efficient port facilities, cargo handling operations, shipyards and a strong maritime service industry are characteristic of the city. Since the operation of the LNG terminal at the beginning of 2023, the city has gained further economic importance.

Frank Schneider, CEO of publity: "It is a positive signal to make a successful transaction in such a special location in this challenging market environment. This once again demonstrates publity's strength as an asset manager."

About publity

publity AG ("publity") is a green asset manager with a focus on office properties in Germany. With many years of real estate expertise resulting from more than 1,100 successful transactions, publity combines experience and passion for sustainable, ESG-compliant properties. When developing and redesigning ESG-compliant real estate, publity takes a holistic approach that includes environmental aspects, innovative and social design options for working environments and a high degree of digitization. As a result, the office properties managed by publity have already been internationally certified several times for their excellent ESG standards. publity is one of the most active players in the German office real estate market and also benefits from a sustainable network and its own high-grade digitization of data on the German office real estate portfolio and individual properties. The shares of publity AG (ISIN DE0006972508) are traded in the Scale stock exchange segment of Deutsche Börse.

