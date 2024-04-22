EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG has received Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certification for its pyrolysis oil

EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Pyrum Innovations AG has received Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certification for its pyrolysis oil



22.04.2024 / 14:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Pyrum Innovations AG has received Recycled Claim Standard (RCS) certification for its pyrolysis oil

Pyrum has received RCS certification for its pyrolysis oil, opening new possibilities for sustainable textile production

BASF takes RCS certified pyrolysis oil as a customer as part of the existing cooperation, feeding it into production and producing Ultramid® Ccycled® using the mass balance approach

Progress has been made in the expansion of lines 2 & 3 at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar

Dillingen /Saar, 22. April 2024 – Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "Company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8) has received RCS sustainability certification for its pyrolysis oil, setting another milestone in the company’s commitment to sustainable textile production. This makes Pyrum one of the first companies to have its oil certified according to this standard. The certification ensures that the oil meets all the necessary sustainability criteria required by Pyrum’s customer BASF for the production of its product "Ultramid® Ccyled®", a polyamide for textile applications. Pyrum’s certified pyrolysis oil is fed into the production process by BASF and allocated to Ultramid® Ccycled® using the mass balance approach. The mass balance process and RCS certification also ensure transparent traceability in the supply chain.

Frank Reil, Head of Marketing & New Business Development Polyamides Europe at BASF: "In the interest of a sustainable supply chain, we are very pleased that Pyrum as our supplier is now also RCS certified."

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are proud to support our partners in achieving their sustainability goals. With the RCS certification we have reached another milestone for the use of our oil in the textile industry. The certification shows once again that the quality of our oil is in no way inferior to fossil raw materials. We will continue our work with our partners on new solutions for a sustainable circular economy."

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the next commissioning run of the second reactor at the main plant in Dillingen/Saar. The aim is to generate its own electricity from the thermolysis gas. Reactor 2 has now been ramped up to more than 80% of its rated output and is currently on a maintenance shutdown until it is scheduled to be commissioned within the next two weeks. Furthermore, reactor 3 is being prepared for its first commissioning run. The start is scheduled for calendar week 18 (29 April to 2 May 2024).

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstr. 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net