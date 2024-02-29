EQS-News: q.beyond and d.velop agree project delivery partnership

|
q.beyond and d.velop agree project delivery partnership
q.beyond and d.velop agree project delivery partnership
Cologne, 29 February 2024 – d.velop, a leading European platform provider of software to digitalise document-related business processes, and IT service provider q.beyond have agreed a strategic partnership. This aims to promote the digitalisation of business processes at companies based on standardised process models and highly scalable solutions even faster and with an even closer focus on customers’ needs. Within the cooperation, solutions for company document management and workflows will be made available via the “d.velop platform”. Based on preformed consulting processes already proven in practice, q.beyond advises companies and organisations in introducing these solutions and also provides the option of managing their implementation and operation.
The first d.velop customers are already benefiting from this partnership. q.beyond is supporting companies from various sectors in implementing the “d.velop invoice” and “d.velop documents” solutions.
“We can form a partnership of equals with q.beyond: Given its market expertise and its extensive and longstanding experience in the fields of digital process, business and service models, it is an ideal match for d.velop”, comments Michele Schönherr, COO Partner Management & Platform Economy at d.velop. “We are delighted that we can now also offer this expertise to d.velop customers in a variety of sectors. We are convinced that this partnership will create even greater customer satisfaction.” The partnership forms part of d.velop’s new project delivery partner programme.
More than 13,750 companies worldwide draw on d.velop’s solutions to digitalise their document-based business processes, simplify their business-related processes and digitalise these using intelligent software.
Consulting expertise from the very outset
q.beyond will support d.velop customers in introducing these solutions in future. To this end, the IT service provider specialising in meeting the needs of medium-sized companies will rely on a tried-and-tested process model to handle IT projects. Preformed consulting service modules make it possible to make new consulting services available for a wide variety of solutions within the shortest of timeframes.
“One advantage of this partnership is that, given our continually maturing consulting expertise, we can get started right away”, adds Alexander Hartmann, a member of q.beyond’s management. “When introducing new solutions, d.velop’s customers will benefit immediately from the standardised consulting procedures we have specially developed within our company. For customers, that reduces the time needed to digitalise and automate processes and leads to a faster return on investment.” With this partnership, q.beyond is also affirming its target of gradually expanding the share of its consulting-based services.
The partnership will also provide access to new customer segments for both companies. In future, d.velop’s solutions will support q.beyond’s customers in streamlining their workflows. In turn, d.velop’s customers stand to benefit from q.beyond’s comprehensive expertise in introducing cloud, SAP and Microsoft solutions, as well as in cybersecurity, software development and data intelligence.
About d.velop AG
