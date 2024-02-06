EQS-News: q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member

EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Personnel

q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member



06.02.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member

The former CEO of Telefónica Deutschland and past President of Bitkom will succeed Dr. Frank Zurlino

Cologne, 6 February 2024 – Cologne District Court has approved a submission from the Management Board of q.beyond AG and appointed Thorsten Dirks as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the IT service provider. An expert in digitalisation, Thorsten Dirks will succeed Dr. Frank Zurlino, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2023. Thorsten Dirks will stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2024.

Comments Dr. Bernd Schlobohm, Chair of q.beyond’s Supervisory Board: “I am delighted that Thorsten Dirks is willing to join us at q.beyond. He is familiar with our business thanks to his time as President of the Bitkom sector association and the Management Board member responsible for digitalisation at Deutsche Lufthansa, and will provide us with valuable input.”

Born in 1963, Thorsten Dirks built an international career in the telecommunications sector, culminating in his appointment as CEO of Telefónica Deutschland in 2014. In 2017, he moved to the Management Board of Deutsche Lufthansa, where he was most recently responsible for “Digital and Finance”. He was CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser in 2021 and 2022 and has since focused on the positions he holds on supervisory and advisory boards.

About q.beyond AG

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find the best digital solutions for their business and then put them into practice. Our strong team of 1,100 people accompanies SME customers securely and reliably throughout their digital journey. We are experts in Cloud, SAP, Microsoft, data intelligence, security and software development. With locations throughout Germany, as well as in Latvia, Spain and India, and its own certified data centres, q.beyond is one of Germany’s leading IT service providers.



Contact

q.beyond AG

Arne Thull

Head of Investor Relations / Mergers & Acquisitions

T +49 221 669-8724

invest@qbeyond.de

www.qbeyond.de