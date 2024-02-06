|
06.02.2024 07:30:20
EQS-News: q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member
|
EQS-News: q.beyond AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
q.beyond gains Thorsten Dirks as new Supervisory Board member
Cologne, 6 February 2024 – Cologne District Court has approved a submission from the Management Board of q.beyond AG and appointed Thorsten Dirks as a new member of the Supervisory Board at the IT service provider. An expert in digitalisation, Thorsten Dirks will succeed Dr. Frank Zurlino, who passed away unexpectedly in December 2023. Thorsten Dirks will stand for election at the next Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2024.
Comments Dr. Bernd Schlobohm, Chair of q.beyond’s Supervisory Board: “I am delighted that Thorsten Dirks is willing to join us at q.beyond. He is familiar with our business thanks to his time as President of the Bitkom sector association and the Management Board member responsible for digitalisation at Deutsche Lufthansa, and will provide us with valuable input.”
Born in 1963, Thorsten Dirks built an international career in the telecommunications sector, culminating in his appointment as CEO of Telefónica Deutschland in 2014. In 2017, he moved to the Management Board of Deutsche Lufthansa, where he was most recently responsible for “Digital and Finance”. He was CEO of Deutsche Glasfaser in 2021 and 2022 and has since focused on the positions he holds on supervisory and advisory boards.
