EQS-News: Quantumzyme Corp. Participated in Enzyme Engineering XXVIII Conference in Denmark

SAN DIEGO, CA - October 28, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Quantumzyme Corp. (OTC: QTZM), a leader in computational enzyme engineering and green chemistry innovation, is pleased to announce its successful participation in the Enzyme Engineering XXVIII Conference, held from September 15-19, 2025, in Helsingor, Denmark.

Organized by Engineering Conferences International (ECI), this prestigious biennial event brought together the world’s leading scientists, innovators, and industry pioneers to discuss the latest advancements in enzyme design, biocatalysis, and synthetic biology. The conference served as a platform for sharing breakthroughs that are shaping the future of sustainable manufacturing and green chemistry.

Quantumzyme’s participation highlighted its commitment to advancing the field of computational biocatalysis. The company showcased its cutting-edge innovations in enzyme-driven synthesis of APIs, including its recently published ibuprofen patent (US20250146029A1), which details a novel enzymatic pathway for producing ibuprofen - marking a significant milestone in eco-friendly pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Naveen Kulkarni, CEO of Quantumzyme Corp., stated that “Participating in Enzyme Engineering XXVIII was a tremendous opportunity for Quantumzyme to share our vision and engage with global thought leaders in enzyme innovation. The discussions and collaborations initiated during this event reinforce our mission to accelerate the adoption of sustainable biocatalytic solutions worldwide.”

Quantumzyme’s proprietary QZyme Workbench™ platform integrates quantum mechanics, artificial intelligence, and molecular modeling to design next-generation enzymes for diverse industrial applications. The company’s involvement in this global forum reflects its growing reputation as a key innovator in green chemistry and computational enzyme design.

About Quantumzyme Corp.

Quantumzyme Corp. is a pioneering biotransformation company revolutionizing chemical processes through sustainable, enzyme-based solutions. Specializing in green chemistry, it harnesses quantum mechanics, molecular modeling, AI-driven simulations, and computational enzyme engineering to design high-performance biocatalysts that enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize environmental impact. By integrating computational modeling with wet-lab validation, Quantumzyme delivers scalable, cost-effective biocatalysis solutions that improve industrial sustainability. Offering end-to-end enzyme development services - from discovery and engineering to process optimization and scale-up - Quantumzyme empowers its partners to adopt greener, more efficient production methods. Committed to sustainability and innovation, the company envisions a future where biotechnology drives global solutions for climate change, pollution, and resource efficiency, making eco-friendly biocatalysis the industry standard.

Contact:

Naveen Kulkarni

Chief Executive Officer

Quantumzyme Corp.

15656 Bernardo Center Drive, Suite 801

San Diego, CA 92127

Phone: +1 (858) 203-0312

Email: info@quantumzymecorp.com

Website: www.quantumzymecorp.com

