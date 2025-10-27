EQS-News: Redemption of EUR 150,000,000 9.50% senior secured bonds 2021/2026

EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Bond

Redemption of EUR 150,000,000 9.50% senior secured bonds 2021/2026



27.10.2025 / 14:25 CET/CEST

Accordingly, Eleving Group will unconditionally redeem in full all outstanding bonds that were not exchanged in the context of the Exchange Offer on or about 29 October 2025 (the “Redemption Date”), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the bonds.



The record date for the redemption is 28 October 2025.



This notice is irrevocable and governed by Luxembourg law.



The redemption notice is available



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 16 countries across three continents, providing vehicle and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 1.4 million registered users. The Group employs over 3,200 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the



Additional information:

Elina Dobulane

Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

