WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5

30.09.2025 22:30:23

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG publishes half-year report for 2025

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales
REPLOID Group AG publishes half-year report for 2025

30.09.2025 / 22:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wels, 30 September 2025
REPLOID Group AG (ISIN AT0000A3HRX5) published its half-year report for the 2025 financial year today. In the first six months of 2025 the company recorded revenues of EUR 10.3 million and achieved an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 4.4 million.

The equity ratio at the half-year reporting date increased to 57% due to the successful conversion of convertible loans.

The revenue forecast for 2025 of EUR 40.7 million and the EBIT target of EUR 8.7 million are confirmed, as numerous promising ReFarmUnit projects are already in the final negotiation phase and are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. In addition, increasing demand from industry opens further revenue potential. Further growth will come from strategic partnerships, the industrial scaling of ReFarmUnits and ongoing internationalisation.

The complete 2025 half-year report is now available on the REPLOID Group AG website at https://reploid.eu/investor/.

This announcement serves to provide immediate information in accordance with capital market regulations.
 
Issuer REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53/2 OG
4600 Wels
Austria
Contact Philip Pauer
CEO REPLOID Group AG
Tel. +43 660 4755556
Email investors@reploid.eu
Website: https://reploid.eu/
ISIN(s): AT0000A3HRX5 (share)
Stock exchange(s) Vienna Stock Exchange (Direct Market Plus)

 

30.09.2025 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Maria-Theresia-Straße 53
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2205346

IPO geplant, IPO planned;
 
End of News EQS News Service

2205346  30.09.2025 CET/CEST

