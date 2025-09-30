EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG publishes half-year report for 2025

EQS-News: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Development of Sales

REPLOID Group AG publishes half-year report for 2025



30.09.2025 / 22:30 CET/CEST

Wels, 30 September 2025

REPLOID Group AG (ISIN AT0000A3HRX5) published its half-year report for the 2025 financial year today. In the first six months of 2025 the company recorded revenues of EUR 10.3 million and achieved an operating result (EBIT) of EUR 4.4 million.



The equity ratio at the half-year reporting date increased to 57% due to the successful conversion of convertible loans.



The revenue forecast for 2025 of EUR 40.7 million and the EBIT target of EUR 8.7 million are confirmed, as numerous promising ReFarmUnit projects are already in the final negotiation phase and are expected to be completed in the fourth quarter. In addition, increasing demand from industry opens further revenue potential. Further growth will come from strategic partnerships, the industrial scaling of ReFarmUnits and ongoing internationalisation.



The complete 2025 half-year report is now available on the REPLOID Group AG website at



