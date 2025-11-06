REPLOID Group AG: Personnel - Hans Lang is Director of Group Communications with responsibility for investor and press matters as well as spokesperson for REPLOID Group AG.



EQS-Media / 06.11.2025 / 10:04 CET/CEST



PRESSEMITTEILUNG

Personnel: Hans Lang is Director of Group Communications with responsibility for investor and press matters as well as spokesperson for REPLOID Group AG.

Wels, November 6, 2025 – Hans Lang (49) has taken responsibility for communications at REPLOID Group AG. His role encompasses both Investor Relations and Public Relations, including spokesperson duties.

Philip Pauer, CEO: “We are thrilled to have Hans, an experienced communications and capital markets expert, join REPLOID. With his extensive experience and drive, he will make a key contribution to the development of our rapidly expanding company.”

Hans Lang began his career in the finance department at Telekom Austria AG. He later joined the printed circuit board manufacturer AT&S, where he took over responsibility for group communications before moving to the international communications consultancy Brunswick as senior consultant. Other career stops included Kapsch TrafficCom, A1 Group, and Pierer Industrie AG. Since 2020, Hans Lang has been a board member of CIRA – Cercle Investor Relations Austria, the Austrian association for investor relations.

Hans Lang, Director Group Communications: “REPLOID Group AG is an exceptionally dynamic and innovative company with a business model that is both sustainable and financially attractive. I am excited to contribute to REPLOID’s ongoing success.”

About REPLOID GROUP AG

REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) produces premium proteins, lipids, and organic fertilizers derived from black soldier fly farming. At the REPLOID ReFarmUnits, rearing facilities built for its customers, young larvae supplied by REPLOID are fed customized blends of residual materials sourced from local food supply chains. Once mature, the larvae are collected by REPLOID for centralized processing and marketing.

Through large-scale industrial upcycling, REPLOID offers an economically viable and sustainable solution to advance the circular economy. The Group’s business model enables efficient valorization of food residues and surplus food resources, sustainably supporting the preservation of vital natural resources.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Wels, Austria, REPLOID Group AG maintains a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker: HRX5). The Group has approximately 80 employees.

Contact for inquiries

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu