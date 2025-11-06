EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes third quarter of 2025 with solid results

EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results

Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 6 November 2025

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes third quarter of 2025 with solid results



Revenues up by 7.8% while patient numbers increased by 2.5%



EBITDA declined slightly to EUR 71.8 million due to the end to relief from the legislator for higher energy prices and challenges in cost trends



Consolidated profit of EUR 25.1 million with a decrease in finance result keeps equity ratio stable



Board of Management focused on managing the Group in a consistent, flexible and sustainable manner at times of a difficult financial and economic environment for hospitals in Germany



RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closed the third quarter of 2025 once again with an increase in revenues of 7.8% to EUR 1,262.1 million (9M 2024: EUR 1,171.1 million). From January to September 2025 a total of 705,830 patients were treated on an inpatient and outpatient basis in the Group’s hospitals and medical care centres, 2.5% more compared with the same period of the previous year (9M 2024: 688,787). At EUR 71.8 million, EBITDA was below the previous year’s level (9M 2024: EUR 75.1 million). Consolidated profit decreased to EUR 25.1 million (9M 2024: EUR 30.4 million). The equity capital ratio stands at 71.9% (FY 2024: 71.4%).

Despite stable performance indicators, consolidated profit was impacted by the end to reimbursements by the legislator for higher energy expenditures recognised in the amount of EUR 13 million in the previous year as well as the continuing downward trend in interest rates. Moreover, the first nine months of financial year 2025 continued to be characterized by indirect effects of geopolitical risks and resulting high purchasing prices, tariff increases and political developments associated with the hospital reform in Germany.

Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Our Company’s performance continues to be stable, particularly as compared with the overall demanding situation of hospitals and the sector in Germany. Our high equity capital ratio underscores the Company’s sound financial structure.”

Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “What the hospitals need from the government are clear statements on where the hospital sector is heading in future and on urgently needed solutions to key issues of the sector, such as structural underfunding and excessive red tape. These points have not yet been sufficiently addressed in the current drafts of the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act (Krankenhausreformanpassungsgesetz, KHAG).”

Outlook for 2025 confirmed

For the current financial year, the Group expects revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million is expected. In addition to the financial numbers, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG also takes account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the Company. These are expected to see a moderate increase compared with the previous year.

This forecast reflects the heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator and the political implementation of the necessary hospital reform.

The Group notes that the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises resulting among other things in higher prices and supply chain issues, as well as any further regulatory measures impacting the remuneration structure for medical services in 2025.



