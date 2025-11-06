RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktie
06.11.2025 09:00:24
EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG closes third quarter of 2025 with solid results
EQS-News: RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarter Results
Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | 6 November 2025
Despite stable performance indicators, consolidated profit was impacted by the end to reimbursements by the legislator for higher energy expenditures recognised in the amount of EUR 13 million in the previous year as well as the continuing downward trend in interest rates. Moreover, the first nine months of financial year 2025 continued to be characterized by indirect effects of geopolitical risks and resulting high purchasing prices, tariff increases and political developments associated with the hospital reform in Germany.
Dr. Stefan Stranz, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “Our Company’s performance continues to be stable, particularly as compared with the overall demanding situation of hospitals and the sector in Germany. Our high equity capital ratio underscores the Company’s sound financial structure.”
Dr. Gunther K. Weiß, member of the Board of Management of RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: “What the hospitals need from the government are clear statements on where the hospital sector is heading in future and on urgently needed solutions to key issues of the sector, such as structural underfunding and excessive red tape. These points have not yet been sufficiently addressed in the current drafts of the Hospital Reform Adjustment Act (Krankenhausreformanpassungsgesetz, KHAG).”
Outlook for 2025 confirmed
For the current financial year, the Group expects revenues of EUR 1.7 billion within a range of plus or minus 5%. For earnings before interest, tax and depreciation/amortisation (EBITDA), a level of between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million is expected. In addition to the financial numbers, RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG also takes account of the non-financial performance indicators of number of cases and cost weights in the management of the Company. These are expected to see a moderate increase compared with the previous year.
This forecast reflects the heightened regulatory interference by the German legislator and the political implementation of the necessary hospital reform.
The Group notes that the outlook is subject to considerable uncertainties in connection with the numerous global crises resulting among other things in higher prices and supply chain issues, as well as any further regulatory measures impacting the remuneration structure for medical services in 2025.
The Quarterly Statement for Q3 2025 is published on the Internet.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is one of the largest healthcare providers in Germany. The hospitals offer excellent medical care with a direct tie-in to universities and research facilities. Each year some 913,000 patients are treated at our five sites of Campus Bad Neustadt, Klinikum Frankfurt (Oder), Universitätsklinikum Gießen and Universitätsklinikum Marburg (UKGM) as well as Zentralklinik Bad Berka. The Company employs over 18,700 persons. The innovative RHÖN Campus approach for cross-sector and future-oriented healthcare delivery in rural areas, the steadfast continuation of the gradual digital transformation within the Company as well as the strategic partnership with ASKLEPIOS are important elements of our corporate strategy. RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is an independent Company operating under the umbrella of Asklepios Kliniken GmbH & Co. KGaA. www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
Contact:
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Head of Group Finance
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Corporate Communications
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG | Schlossplatz 1 | 97616 Bad Neustadt a. d. Saale | Germany
06.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
