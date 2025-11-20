Schweizer Electronic Aktie
WKN: 515623 / ISIN: DE0005156236
|
20.11.2025 18:28:13
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG strengthens capital structure – focus on strategic development
|
EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Change in Forecast
Schweizer Electronic AG strengthens capital structure – focus on strategic development
Schramberg, 20 November 2025 – SCHWEIZER is strengthening its capital structure by selling 15% of its shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. ("SEC") to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. and by selling several Chinese patents. This forms the basis for important future investments that will give the company access to new growth segments such as aviation and defence, while significantly increasing its competitiveness.
The transactions will result in a total cash inflow of around EUR 21 million. This will improve both the capital structure and the liquidity of the SCHWEIZER Group in the long term. Subject to the usual closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.
SCHWEIZER remains committed to Schramberg as a production location. The company is convinced of the need for stronger local value creation, greater supply chain security and the reliable supply of products from resilient supply chains to the European and North American electronics markets. Investments will be consistently focused on the prerequisites for successful scaling of the non-automotive market, without neglecting the market for automotive electronics.
At the same time, the company is consistently pursuing its successful fab-light strategy. Despite the change in ownership structure, SEC will remain an essential part of SCHWEIZER's "fab-light concept" in the future. In addition to its manufacturing capacities in Germany, SCHWEIZER will continue to offer its customers a wide range of products from Asia and ensure an increasingly efficient, globally oriented supply portfolio.
Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, commented on the transaction as follows: "With targeted investments, we are laying the foundation for further strengthening Schramberg technologically and expanding our special solution expertise. At the same time, we are increasing the robustness and reliability of our value chain and ensuring that sensitive applications and critical infrastructures in Europe can rely on traceable, trustworthy manufacturing. In addition, the current industrial policy initiatives in the security and defence sector are opening up additional, attractive growth areas in which we will further consolidate our position."
Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, adds: "The sale of further shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. will contribute significantly to improving the Group's liquidity and equity. Nevertheless, we will continue to pursue our company-wide efficiency and strategy programme with undiminished vigour."
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).
For further information please contact:
20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2233766
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2233766 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
