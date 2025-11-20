EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG strengthens capital structure – focus on strategic development

EQS-News: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Change in Forecast

Schweizer Electronic AG strengthens capital structure – focus on strategic development



20.11.2025 / 18:28 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Schweizer Electronic AG strengthens capital structure – focus on strategic development

Schramberg, 20 November 2025 – SCHWEIZER is strengthening its capital structure by selling 15% of its shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. ("SEC") to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. and by selling several Chinese patents. This forms the basis for important future investments that will give the company access to new growth segments such as aviation and defence, while significantly increasing its competitiveness.

The transactions will result in a total cash inflow of around EUR 21 million. This will improve both the capital structure and the liquidity of the SCHWEIZER Group in the long term. Subject to the usual closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed before the end of 2025.



Contribution to strategic transformation and securing the location

The funds raised will be used consistently to implement the transformation of the strategic orientation of the business model and the Schramberg location.

SCHWEIZER remains committed to Schramberg as a production location. The company is convinced of the need for stronger local value creation, greater supply chain security and the reliable supply of products from resilient supply chains to the European and North American electronics markets. Investments will be consistently focused on the prerequisites for successful scaling of the non-automotive market, without neglecting the market for automotive electronics.

At the same time, the company is consistently pursuing its successful fab-light strategy. Despite the change in ownership structure, SEC will remain an essential part of SCHWEIZER's "fab-light concept" in the future. In addition to its manufacturing capacities in Germany, SCHWEIZER will continue to offer its customers a wide range of products from Asia and ensure an increasingly efficient, globally oriented supply portfolio.

Nicolas-Fabian Schweizer, CEO of Schweizer Electronic AG, commented on the transaction as follows: "With targeted investments, we are laying the foundation for further strengthening Schramberg technologically and expanding our special solution expertise. At the same time, we are increasing the robustness and reliability of our value chain and ensuring that sensitive applications and critical infrastructures in Europe can rely on traceable, trustworthy manufacturing. In addition, the current industrial policy initiatives in the security and defence sector are opening up additional, attractive growth areas in which we will further consolidate our position."

Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer of Schweizer Electronic AG, adds: "The sale of further shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. will contribute significantly to improving the Group's liquidity and equity. Nevertheless, we will continue to pursue our company-wide efficiency and strategy programme with undiminished vigour."



Significant strengthening of the balance sheet and adjustment of the 2025 outlook

Based on the transactions and assuming a closing and full receipt of the purchase price in 2025, SCHWEIZER is adjusting its outlook for the 2025 financial year. Management now expects the Group to have an equity ratio of 20 to 25% (previously: 9 to 12%) and a net gearing ratio of -20 to +20% (previously: 100 to 125%). Other key Group figures will not be significantly affected by the transactions.





About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality, energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol „SCE“, „ISIN DE 000515623“).

For further information please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag

Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Pictures: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr