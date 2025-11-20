EQS-Adhoc: Schweizer Electronic AG: Sells further shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. and adjusts the forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Schweizer Electronic AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast

Schweizer Electronic AG: Sells further shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. and adjusts the forecast for the 2025 financial year



Schramberg, 20 November 2025 – Schweizer Electronic AG today signed an agreement to sell 15% of its shares in Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd., based in Jintan, China ("SEC"), to WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., based in Kunshan, China ("WUS"). At the same time, Schweizer Electronic AG sold several Chinese patents to SEC.

The transactions will result in a cash inflow of around EUR 21 million. In addition, the equity of the SCHWEIZER Group will be significantly positively affected.

The transactions are expected to be completed before the end of the year.

The purchase price for the shares in SEC sold to WUS under the Share Transfer Agreement amounts to approximately EUR 19 million. The purchase price for the Chinese patents sold to SEC amounts to approximately EUR 2 million.

The successful strategic cooperation between WUS and SCHWEIZER will continue unchanged. SCHWEIZER's embedding technology will continue to be manufactured at both the Schramberg plant and the SEC plant in Jintan.

Based on these transactions, SCHWEIZER is adjusting its outlook for 2025. The updated forecast assumes a closing and purchase price payment in 2025 and applies to the Group. We now expect an equity ratio of 20 to 25% (previously: 9 to 12%) and a net debt ratio of -20 to +20% (previously 100 to 125%). The other key figures are not significantly affected by the transactions.

WUS holds 19.74% of the shares in Schweizer Electronic AG. Mr Chris WU is a member of the Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG and also a member of the management of WUS, as well as a family member of a controlling shareholder of WUS. WUS is therefore a related party of Schweizer Electronic AG in accordance with Section 111a (1) sentence 2 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG).

WUS currently holds 84% of the shares in SEC. As WUS controls SEC, SEC is also a related company of Schweizer Electronic AG pursuant to Section 111a (1) sentence 2 AktG.

The Supervisory Board of Schweizer Electronic AG approved the conclusion of the Share Transfer Agreement with WUS and the transfer of the Chinese patents to SEC prior to the conclusion of the agreements.

