EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives EUR 4 million follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells and accessories from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy AG receives EUR 4 million follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells and accessories from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.



17.06.2024 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG receives EUR 4 million follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells and accessories from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 17, 2024 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, announced another significant order success following HANNOVER MESSE 2024. Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. (FCSL) has signed a new framework contract totalling EUR 4 million for the delivery of EFOY methanol fuel cells and accessories. The significant increase in order value reflects the continued growth in demand for low-emission or emission-free fuel cell solutions from SFC Energy.

Additionally, an intensification of cooperation and business expansion in the hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cell sector has been agreed upon. Both companies have been very active in this field for years with growing success and plan to combine their expertise in hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen supply.

Fuel Cell Systems operates in the United Kingdom and recently in the Netherlands as a distributor and project developer for fuel cell solutions for decentralized power generation in various applications. Through the continuously expanded partnership over more than 15 years, FCSL has evolved into not only a key customer and distribution partner for SFC, but also a brand ambassador and driver of ideas for product development and optimization through intensive contact with end users.

Lee Juby, CEO of Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.: “We, and more importantly our customers, continue to be impressed by the EFOY fuel cell technology from SFC Energy. The products are flexible, reliable and offer an environmentally friendly solution for off-grid power needs. We look forward to continued growth in partnership with SFC Energy, as customer demand for their innovative products increases.”

Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “The significantly expanded order volume from Fuel Cell Systems confirms the increasing need for sustainable, emission-free energy generation solutions. Fuel cells are an established and efficient way to achieve this goal. In our partnership with FCSL we have built a leading market position in the UK – together we stand for the highest product quality, reliability and strict customer orientation – striving to set standards in the industry.”

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 65,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).



About Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. (FCSL) is the UK’s leading fuel cell integrator, consultancy and distributor with more than a thousand fuel cells installed in a wide range of applications. The team at FCSL has been applying fuel cells to real life tasks since 2003. More recently, FCSL has developed a range of hydrogen systems including hydrogen production, storage and refuelling products to help address the infrastructure gap in the UK. This includes HyTruck, a mobile hydrogen refuelling vehicle and HyQube an affordable, scalable and redeployable refuelling product. Our services are often called upon for funded projects from the EU and from the UK government’s Innovate programme, as well as by industry for early stage advice on the best approach to using this technology.



SFC Investor Relations and Press:

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Phone: +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com



Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. Contact:

Henry Mills

Tel: +44 1488 507050

Email: hmills@fuelcellsystems.co.uk

Web: fuelcellsystems.co.uk