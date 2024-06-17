|
17.06.2024 07:30:12
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG receives EUR 4 million follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells and accessories from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.
|
EQS-News: SFC Energy AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy AG receives EUR 4 million follow-up order for EFOY fuel cells and accessories from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 17, 2024 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, announced another significant order success following HANNOVER MESSE 2024. Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. (FCSL) has signed a new framework contract totalling EUR 4 million for the delivery of EFOY methanol fuel cells and accessories. The significant increase in order value reflects the continued growth in demand for low-emission or emission-free fuel cell solutions from SFC Energy.
Additionally, an intensification of cooperation and business expansion in the hydrogen and hydrogen fuel cell sector has been agreed upon. Both companies have been very active in this field for years with growing success and plan to combine their expertise in hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen supply.
Fuel Cell Systems operates in the United Kingdom and recently in the Netherlands as a distributor and project developer for fuel cell solutions for decentralized power generation in various applications. Through the continuously expanded partnership over more than 15 years, FCSL has evolved into not only a key customer and distribution partner for SFC, but also a brand ambassador and driver of ideas for product development and optimization through intensive contact with end users.
Lee Juby, CEO of Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.: “We, and more importantly our customers, continue to be impressed by the EFOY fuel cell technology from SFC Energy. The products are flexible, reliable and offer an environmentally friendly solution for off-grid power needs. We look forward to continued growth in partnership with SFC Energy, as customer demand for their innovative products increases.”
Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG: “The significantly expanded order volume from Fuel Cell Systems confirms the increasing need for sustainable, emission-free energy generation solutions. Fuel cells are an established and efficient way to achieve this goal. In our partnership with FCSL we have built a leading market position in the UK – together we stand for the highest product quality, reliability and strict customer orientation – striving to set standards in the industry.”
Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.
17.06.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SFC Energy AG
|Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
|85649 Brunnthal-Nord
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 100
|Fax:
|+49 (89) 673 592 - 169
|E-mail:
|ir@sfc.com
|Internet:
|www.sfc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007568578
|WKN:
|756857
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1919667
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1919667 17.06.2024 CET/CEST
