EQS-News: Share split completed - New ISIN

For each previous share with ISIN CH0298294981 and a nominal value of CHF 1.56, 6 shares with ISIN CH1376281973 and a nominal value of CHF 0.26 will now be booked into your securities account.



The share capital of ESGTI AG still amounts to CHF 40,537,175.64, but is now divided into 155,912,214 registered shares.



Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of the Board

ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Energy & Technology.

