22.08.2024 18:09:41
EQS-News: Share split completed - New ISIN
EQS-News: ESGTI AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action
ESGTI's Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the share split approved by the Annual General Meeting on 12 June has been completed.
For each previous share with ISIN CH0298294981 and a nominal value of CHF 1.56, 6 shares with ISIN CH1376281973 and a nominal value of CHF 0.26 will now be booked into your securities account.
The share capital of ESGTI AG still amounts to CHF 40,537,175.64, but is now divided into 155,912,214 registered shares.
Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of the Board
Email: investors@esgti.com
About ESGTI AG
ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Energy & Technology.
For more information see www.esgti.com.
22.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ESGTI AG
|Rothusstrasse 21
|6331 Huenenberg
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 44 366 4031
|Fax:
|+41 44 366 4039
|E-mail:
|investors@esgti.com
|Internet:
|www.esgti.com
|ISIN:
|CH0298294981
|WKN:
|A1409X
|Listed:
|BX
|EQS News ID:
|1973485
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
