EQS-News: Share split completed - New ISIN

Share split completed - New ISIN

ESGTI AG
Share split completed - New ISIN

22.08.2024 / 18:09 CET/CEST
ESGTI's  Board of Directors is pleased to announce that the share split approved by the Annual General Meeting on 12 June has been completed. 

For each previous share with ISIN CH0298294981 and a nominal value of CHF 1.56, 6 shares with ISIN CH1376281973 and a nominal value of CHF 0.26 will now be booked into your securities account. 

The share capital of ESGTI AG still amounts to CHF 40,537,175.64, but is now divided into 155,912,214 registered shares.

Contact
Andreas R. Bihrer, Chairman of the Board
Email: investors@esgti.com
________________
About ESGTI AG
ESGTI AG is a Swiss public company focused on Investments with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. ESGTI invests in, or finances, directly or through investment companies, early-stage companies or projects with transformative impact in the fields of AgTech & Sustainable Agriculture, Life Sciences and Clean Energy & Technology.
For more information see www.esgti.com.

Language: English
Company: ESGTI AG
Rothusstrasse 21
6331 Huenenberg
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 366 4031
Fax: +41 44 366 4039
E-mail: investors@esgti.com
Internet: www.esgti.com
ISIN: CH0298294981
WKN: A1409X
Listed: BX
EQS News ID: 1973485

 
