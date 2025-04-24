Trade Republic in Österreich ab sofort "steuereinfach", kostenfreies Girokonto mit AT IBAN und 2,25 Prozent Zinsen p.a. auf das gesamte Guthaben! -w-

Soligenix Aktie

WKN DE: A40DDP / ISIN: US8342236044

24.04.2025 16:28:01

EQS-News: Soligenix's HyBryte(TM) Shows 75% Response Rate In Skin Cancer Trial, Backed By FDA Funding

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Financial
Soligenix's HyBryte(TM) Shows 75% Response Rate In Skin Cancer Trial, Backed By FDA Funding

24.04.2025 / 16:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Johnny Rice Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - April 24, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) recently announced an exciting update for its novel skin cancer treatment. The company reports that its flagship product candidate, HyBryte™, is showing impressive results in treating a rare form of skin cancer called cutaneous T-cell lymphoma or CTCL, with 75% of patients seeing significant improvement after just 18 weeks.

680a2cf7da846f54e5160f3d_1

The treatment appears to be working well in real-world testing. Of the eight patients evaluated so far, six showed major improvement in their skin lesions. Even more impressive, Soligenix reports that three patients achieved a complete response - meaning their lesions essentially disappeared. For patients who completed the full 54-week treatment, the average improvement was a substantial 85%.

Watch here: Soligenix $SNGX HyBryte™ Shows 75% Response Rate In Skin Cancer Trial, Backed By FDA Funding

Unlike many current treatments that can take 6-12 months to work and often have serious side effects, HyBryte™ so far appears to work faster - showing results at 18 weeks - and appears much safer. It uses visible light rather than harmful UV radiation, significantly reducing the risk of causing new cancers, which is a common problem with existing treatments.

Dr. Ellen Kim of the University of Pennsylvania, who's leading the study, expressed excitement about the consistent results and safety profile across multiple clinical trials. The FDA recognizes the potential here, too – they're funding this study with a $2.6 million grant through their Orphan Products Development program.

For investors, several potential catalysts to watch for are lining up:

  • The company is now enrolling patients in its confirmatory Phase 3 FLASH2 trial

  • Results continue supporting HyBryte as potentially the first safe, front-line treatment for this disease

  • The therapy could expand into home use, making it more convenient for patients

The market opportunity is significant enough for the company, despite CTCL being rare. As reported by the Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation, approximately 3,000 new CTCL cases are reported in the U.S. every year, with as many as 20,000-30,000 living with this chronic, incurable disease. CTCL is more common in men than women and in patients older than 50 compared to younger people. By 70 years old, there is a four-fold increase in CTCL cases.

With approximately 38,000 patients also suffering in Europe, and very few effective treatment options available, HyBryte could capture substantial market share if approved.

SNGX represents a late-stage company with promising clinical data, government funding support and a focused path toward potentially bringing a safer, more effective treatment to market for an underserved patient population.

Featured image by Free-Photos on Unsplash.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.


News Source: Benzinga

24.04.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Benzinga
United States
ISIN: US8342236044
EQS News ID: 2123714

 
End of News EQS News Service

2123714  24.04.2025 CET/CEST

