EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group Announces Joint Venture With BAAD Ventures, Accelerating Entry Into the Rapidly Expanding Hemp-Based THC Beverage Category

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - November 25, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of emerging and innovative beverage brands, today announced it has entered into a joint venture (“JV”) with B.A.A.D Ventures LLC (“BAAD”), marking the Company’s strategic expansion into the fast-growing hemp-based THC beverage category. Under the terms of the JV, Splash will hold a 51% ownership interest, with BAAD owning 49%.

This JV formalizes more than three months of coordinated work between the companies and combines complementary strengths to accelerate growth in one of the most dynamic segments in the beverage industry.

Splash brings deep brand-building expertise, established distribution networks, and proven beverage-innovation capabilities. BAAD brings a high-performing hemp-derived THC beverage brand already succeeding in market, alongside growth capital, secure production capacity, and specialized experience navigating the nuances of the category.

At the center of the JV is Nimbus, a 10 mg hemp-derived THC flavored seltzer that has delivered exceptional early performance across multiple retail formats. With strong velocities, repeat purchase and compelling consumer pull-through, Nimbus is now positioned for rapid multi-state expansion.

“The THC beverage category is expanding at an extraordinary speed, and this partnership with the team at Nimbus and BAAD puts us meaningfully ahead of the curve,” said William Meissner, President and Chief Marketing Officer at Splash. “Nimbus is a standout trademark, light, airy, and evocative of the product’s core functional benefit. It’s already a top performer in its launch markets, and we see significant room for innovation and portfolio expansion under the Nimbus banner,” Meissner continued.

BAAD highlighted Nimbus’s early success and the strategic importance of the JV. “Nimbus exceeded expectations from day one. It was clear we had a brand with significant potential, and partnering with Splash brings the scale and category expertise needed to unlock its next phase of growth,” BAAD Ventures said in a statement.

The Nimbus growth plan is already underway. The JV intends to expand into six additional states immediately, followed by broader rollouts in states permitting direct-to-consumer shipment of hemp-derived THC beverages.

Nimbus is the first of several anticipated assets within the new venture. Together, Splash and BAAD plan to build a vertically integrated platform, expanding supply-chain efficiencies, deepening manufacturing capabilities, and bringing forward new brands across key sub-categories of the growing THC beverage landscape.

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company’s strategy includes developing early-stage brands as well as acquiring and accelerating established brands with unique market positioning or category innovation. Led by an experienced management team, Splash focuses on scaling its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, disciplined brand development, and expansion of its national and international distribution network.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of these risks, please refer to the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

