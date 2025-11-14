EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group Provides Operational and Strategic Update Following Leadership Transition

EQS-News: Splash Beverage Group INC. / Key word(s): Retail

Splash Beverage Group Provides Operational and Strategic Update Following Leadership Transition



14.11.2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - November 14, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE American: SBEV) (“Splash” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of emerging beverage brands, today provided an operational update highlighting recent progress and strategic direction following its announced leadership transition. “With our CEO transition in process and our Board actively engaged in near-term priorities, Splash is focused squarely on growth and execution,” said Bill Caple, Chairman of the Board. “We are broadening our business focus within and outside beverage, with particular attention to high-growth categories where our team’s experience in building scalable brands gives us a distinct advantage.”

Operational Direction and Growth Focus

Chispo Tequila Launch

Chispo Tequila, developed internally by Splash’s President and Chief Marketing Officer William Meissner, will debut across six key states - California, Nevada, Texas, Oklahoma, New York, and Florida. Early excitement from trade partners has been strong, including a high-volume restaurant chain as an anchor customer, that plans to replace its house tequila with Chispo.

Kick-Off THC Beverages

Splash is expanding into the THC beverage category. The Company has been in discussions with multiple brands in this space and sees immediate, near-term opportunities that may now be enhanced by recent federal regulatory developments. With the current slated ban of these drinks in one year, market demand should be significant during this time period.

Costa Rica Water Rights Progress

Splash’s water business continues to advance rapidly, supported by a multi-year anchor customer purchase order valued at approximately $6 million annually. The Company has identified local contract-packing partners to increase production of its pristine Costa Rican water, positioning Splash to begin deliveries as soon as Q1 2026.

Anchor Acquisition Strategy

Splash remains committed to securing an anchor acquisition that enhances its growth trajectory and accelerates it toward profitability. While the Company’s focus remains strong within the beverage sector, management and the Board are also evaluating opportunities in additional, high-growth categories in collaboration with several of Splash’s long-standing institutional investors.

“As we turn the page to Splash’s next phase, our priorities are clear - execute, expand, and create sustainable value,” Mr. Caple added. “The foundation of strong brands, disciplined operations, and category innovation positions Splash to re-emerge as one of the most dynamic small-cap companies.”

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands. The Company’s strategy includes developing early-stage brands, as well as acquiring and accelerating brands with established market presence or category innovation. Led by an experienced management team, Splash is focused on building its portfolio through acquisition and expanding its international distribution network.

For more information, visit: www.SplashBeverageGroup.com

www.chispotequila.com

Contact Information:

Splash Beverage Group 954-745-5815 Info@SplashBeverageGroup.com

Dennis Burns 567-237-4132 dburns@SplashBeverageGroup.com

