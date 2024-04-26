|
EQS-News: STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2024
|
EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results
STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER OF 2024
Birkenfeld, April 26, 2024
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2024 to March 31, 2024 with the publication of its Quarterly Statement Q1|2024.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including advisory expenses relating to M&A activities).
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Adjusted EBIT stood at € 3.1 million in the first quarter of 2024, compared with € 3.8 million in the previous year’s quarter. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 6.2% and, despite significant negative scale effects, almost matched the previous year’s figure (Q1/2023: 6.3%). This key figure benefited in particular from measures implemented in the earnings improvement program launched in 2023, as well as from an improved sales mix, with a high share of Service Parts and Consumables.
As a result of the reduction in operating earnings and higher financing expenses, adjusted consolidated net income for the first quarter of 2024 decreased to € 1.2 million, as against € 2.1 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings (basic) came to € 0.10 (Q1/2023: € 0.18).
To facilitate comparison, the earnings figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including advisory expenses relating to M&A activities). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Quarterly Statement Q1|2024 also published today.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Due to diverse downstream effects of the pandemic, customers’ order behavior continues to be marked by increased volatility. As a result, STRATEC’s planning for 2024 is subject to greater uncertainties than usual. These also relate to the potential development in the product mix, the degree to which systems in the market are utilized, and the impact of further measures to enhance efficiency and make structural adjustments to the supply chain that are planned but not yet accounted for in the forecast. Based on current figures and depending on actual capacity utilization rates, which are currently rising, potential earnings improvements in a low single-digit million euro range have already been identified.
For the 2024 financial year, STRATEC has planned investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.0% to 8.0% of sales (2023: 6.7%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
QUARTERLY STATEMENT Q1|2024
FORTHCOMING DATES
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20240426 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
