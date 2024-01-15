EQS-News: Successful start to the year with the 20th edition of the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference

EQS-News: Baader Bank AG / Key word(s): Conference

Successful start to the year with the 20th edition of the Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference



The three-day Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference took place in Bad Ragaz, Switzerland, at the beginning of the year from 10 to 12 January 2024. A total of around 80 leading Swiss companies and almost 250 investors participated in the conference. More than half of the companies attending the conference are listed on the Swiss Market Index.

Investors and key management from the presenting companies had the opportunity to exchange ideas in depth in some 1000 individual and small group discussions, as well as in company presentations. „We had a great conference and look forward to participate also in 2025“, says Stephan Haferl, CEO, Comet Group. Attendees focused on how they found the last year and what lies ahead.

"The venue gives us a perfect platform to talk to investors at the beginning of the year. We had an excellent conference", emphasises Adrian Widmer, CFO of Sika Technology AG.

Despite the global economic environment remaining subdued, Swiss companies remain optimistic that they will be able to achieve their longer-term profit targets. However, the majority tended to be rather cautious about the current business development and did not yet see any signs of an imminent revival in demand, especially in Europe. Against this background, expectations for a recovery in growth are pinned in particular on the second half of 2024, although several companies emphasised increased forecast uncertainty and are therefore anticipating a rather gradual recovery overall. In the medium term, the majority of participating companies were convinced that their growth initiatives, which are geared to future topics, and their strong positioning in long-term attractive niche markets, will open up further potential for profit growth. In terms of financial planning, the goal of a progressive dividend policy remained a central theme, while many companies emphasised that they will maintain a selective and return-oriented approach to expansion investments and acquisitions.

"The twentieth edition of our Swiss Equities Conference was a successful start to this year's conference season and the new capital market year. There is continued interest in Swiss equities and we are delighted that numerous investors came to Bad Ragaz again this year for fascinating exchanges with the company representatives here", says Oliver Riedel, Member of the Board of Directors at Baader Bank.

The next Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference will take place in January 2025. Further details can also be found on our website https://www.swissequitiesconference.com.

About Baader Bank AG:

Baader Bank is one of the leading European partners for investment and banking services. Trading and banking are combined using a single powerful platform that offers a unique setup and optimum access to the capital market using a secure, automated and scalable approach. As a family-run full-service bank with its headquarters in Unter-schleissheim near Munich, Baader Bank AG employs around 550 staff members and operates in Market Making, Capital Markets, Brokerage, Fund Services, Account Services and Research Services.