EQS-News: Survey Reveals Women Don't Feel Safe Walking Alone At Night, And 71% Would Prefer Discreet Safety Devices, Putting Spotlight On LogicMark (LGMK)

EQS-News: Benzinga / Key word(s): Tech

Survey Reveals Women Don't Feel Safe Walking Alone At Night, And 71% Would Prefer Discreet Safety Devices, Putting Spotlight On LogicMark (LGMK)



30.10.2025 / 16:26 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





By Meg Flippin, Benzinga

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - October 30, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Women in America don’t feel safe, particularly if they have to walk alone at night. So much so that many are forced to take precautionary measures every single day to feel secure.

That’s according to a new survey conducted by independent research firm Talker on behalf of LogicMark Inc. (OTC: LGMK), a provider of personal safety devices, which recently asked 1,500 U.S. women between the ages of 18 and 50 about their safety concerns and found that 67% of respondents identified walking alone at night as their primary fear - significantly outpacing traveling in unfamiliar areas or navigating parking garages. It shone a light on a stark reality that women across America already know – safety concerns have become deeply embedded in women’s daily routines, especially after the sun sets.

“These findings expose a critical reality that can no longer be ignored. Women are living with pervasive anxiety that significantly impacts and reshapes their daily lives,” said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. And while personal alarms like Birdie have risen in popularity, they are also not particularly discreet.

The survey found that 38% of women reported safety concerns that actively impact their daily lives, with 13% experiencing significant limitations and 25% somewhat restricting their movements and choices. Additionally, 32% of respondents have experienced situations where they felt unsafe but were unable to contact someone for help, with another 26% facing this scenario multiple times. “As a result, they’re increasingly turning to technology for defense, protection and peace of mind,” said Simmons.

The old way of protecting women from assailants – pepper spray and location devices – are better than nothing, but they are becoming inadequate and antiquated given the technology on the market today, reported LogicMark, noting that survey respondents overwhelmingly said they wanted safety devices to be either completely invisible or disguised as jewelry and accessories. Women also want devices that can contact authorities and family/friends.

Personal Safety On Your Phone

Logicmark is answering that call with Aster, its app that turns your smartphone into a 24/7 personal safety monitoring device. With the Aster app, which works on both iPhone and Android devices, mobile phones are transformed into a personal protection device that can contact emergency services, friends and loved ones. Loved ones can track you until you reach your destination, automatically call for help if you don’t check in on the app and send emergency services to your exact location thanks to GPS tracking.

With Aster users have four ways to get help: an emergency button, a home screen slider for quick access to emergency services, a ‘Hold Until Safe’ button to arm the app and the ‘Follow-Me’ feature to schedule alerts and check-ins. Once activated, the app requires you to enter a PIN to cancel if the threat becomes less urgent. Emergency services are alerted and dispatched to the phone’s GPS location. Users can add trusted followers for check-ins and schedule events that alert followers if they don’t check in on time. The app will call emergency services if you don’t check in before the timer is canceled.

Extra Protection When Your Phone Isn’t Accessible

LogicMark’s emergency button, which is free when you sign up for Aster, is a small device that clips to a purse, keychain or backpack strap that users can push to call for help without reaching for their phone. The button calls for help with three presses, and a 24/7 monitoring service will answer and stay on the phone until users feel safe. The compact button has a five-month battery life. LogicMark's emergency button, which is no bigger than an AirTag, can be physically clipped to any key chain or bag and can also fit in small pockets or be adorned on clothing. Coupled with the Aster app, it acts as a quick-access emergency device.

The Aster app and emergency button can prove very useful, given that mobile technology has become central in women’s daily lives. It’s always on our person and according to the survey, 70% of survey respondents said they use a mobile device to keep friends and family abreast of their whereabouts while about 50% said they actively share their location through their smartphone and apps. That digital-first approach to personal safety is particularly popular among younger women aged 18-25, with 62% using location-sharing apps compared to 41% of women aged 36-50. Either way the global personal security app market is forecast to reach $2.45 billion by the end of 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% between now and 2032. LogicMark plans to play an increasing role in keeping women of all ages safe.

“As a company dedicated to personal safety solutions, we are on a mission to develop innovative devices that meet evolving needs for discretion, connectivity, and reliable emergency response,” said Simmons. “Beyond technology, we must also advocate for systemic changes that address the root causes forcing women to live in fear. Every safety concern revealed in this survey represents a call to action for our entire society.”

Featured image from Shutterstock.

This post contains sponsored content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This content was originally published on Benzinga. Read further disclosures here.

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Benzinga