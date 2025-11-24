EQS-News: swissnet Group expands its market position in IoT with new projects

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group expands its market position in IoT with new projects



24.11.2025 / 09:10 CET/CEST

Berg, Switzerland – 24 November 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions and cloud-based network infrastructures, continues to strengthen its strong position in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector. In recent weeks, swissnet has won numerous IoT projects with existing and new customers.

A major European construction company will deploy around 2,000 IoT data cards from swissnet. The IoT data cards ensure global connectivity and enable data exchange between devices such as machines, sensors, and vehicles at several of the company’s global locations via a centralized management platform. With comprehensive service offerings, swissnet ensures that the customer’s devices and systems are connected reliably, smoothly, and without interruption. This includes central administration via the swissnet SIM portal with remote management, reporting and analytics functionalities, as well as the implementation and management of IoT solutions. The swissnet IoT platform displays numerous usage data points such as network status, device location, and consumption. This enables efficient control of all devices, resulting in cost and resource savings. In addition, a leading international company in the sports betting and online gaming sector relies on swissnet’s IoT expertise. This long-standing customer, who already uses swissnet SaaS solutions, will adopt swissnet’s IoT products in the coming weeks.

In the last twelve months, swissnet generated approximately EUR 3.5 million in revenue from IoT SIM cards. Currently, around 20,000 sites across Europe are equipped with IoT SIM cards from swissnet. For 2026, the company plans to expand by an additional 25,000 to 35,000 sites.

The global IoT market is growing rapidly. Application areas include smart homes, healthcare, smart cities, digital advertising, and industry. Renowned market studies expect strong double-digit annual growth rates over the next few years. The cellular IoT market — which refers to connecting IoT devices via mobile networks such as 4G LTE, 5G, and LTE-M instead of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth — is projected to reach USD 17 to 22 billion by 2030.

Boris Tölzel, CCO DACH at swissnet: “With our IoT solutions, companies benefit from a reliable, scalable, and modern IoT infrastructure. We continuously develop our solutions to best support our customers in implementing their projects. swissnet positioned itself early in the fast-growing IoT market. We are well prepared to gain further market share and expand into new areas.”

About the swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems, and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The Group serves customers in retail, hospitality, healthcare, and the public sector. With its subsidiaries, the Swissnet Group also offers outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the Swissnet Group supports companies in their omnichannel strategies and delivers tangible added value and success.

