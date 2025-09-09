EQS-News: swissnet Group Secures Another Major Healthcare Project – DSG Deutsche Seniorenstift Gesellschaft Relies on swissnet’s Expertise for Digital Infrastructure Modernization

EQS-News: Swissnet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

swissnet Group Secures Another Major Healthcare Project – DSG Deutsche Seniorenstift Gesellschaft Relies on swissnet’s Expertise for Digital Infrastructure Modernization



Berg, Switzerland – 9 September 2025 – The swissnet Group (ISIN: CH0451123589 – Ticker: MLBMD), a leading provider of ICT solutions, continues to expand its activities in the healthcare sector as planned. The company has won a new contract with DSG Deutsche Seniorenstift Gesellschaft, a major operator of senior care facilities in Germany. The project covers the comprehensive modernization of the network infrastructure across 20 locations, leveraging a future-proof combination of MPLS and Radius integration – enabling the secure interconnection of all sites with centrally managed user access – as well as uniform Service Level Agreements (SLA) that ensure reliable service quality and maximum operational stability. The agreement is structured as a long-term partnership and provides swissnet with recurring annual revenues that, over the lifetime of the contract, amount to a mid six-digit euro figure.

The aim of the project is to establish a scalable and secure digital foundation for DSG’s expanding network of care facilities. The modernization includes the review and upgrade of existing infrastructure, the expansion of comprehensive WLAN coverage, and the installation of a new hotspot gateway. With a standardized SLA framework, swissnet ensures smooth operations and consistent service quality across all facilities.

“The digitalization of senior care facilities is a societal responsibility that we actively shape with our solutions,” said Jonathan Sauppe, CEO of swissnet Group. “With DSG, we are gaining another leading player in the healthcare sector as a client and further strengthening our position in one of the most important growth markets. Projects like this are another building block in our path to sustainable corporate growth.”

A growing number of well-known organizations, including leading nursing home operators, already rely on swissnet Group’s expertise in the implementation of complex infrastructure projects. This further establishes swissnet as one of the preferred partners for digital transformation in the healthcare sector.

About swissnet Group

The swissnet Group is a leading provider of location-based marketing software (LBM), Wi-Fi infrastructure systems and Wi-Fi guest hotspots. The group serves customers in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and public sectors, among others. The subsidiaries under the swissnet group umbrella are known for their outstanding expertise in digital transformation and Software as a Service. With intelligent and fully cloud-based technologies, the swissnet Group offers its customers tangible added value and success by improving their omnichannel strategies. The company is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and traded in the XETRA segment.

For more information, please visit http://www.swissnet.ag.