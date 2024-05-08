EQS-News: SYNLAB delivers strong performance in Q1 2024

EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

SYNLAB delivers strong performance in Q1 2024



08.05.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Revenue at €682 million

Strong underlying organic growth at 3.9% (Q1 2023: 10.0%); 5.2% adjusted for working days

Adjusted EBITDA at €123 million (increased by 4% compared to Q1 2023)

Strong Adjusted EBITDA margin at 18.0% (Q1 2023: 16.9%), at the upper end of the guided range for FY 2024 of 17-18%

€8 million of SALIX savings

Strong unlevered free cash flow at €45 million

Active portfolio management strategy improving business performance

Adjusted net debt at €1.25 billion at the end of March 2024

SYNLAB AG (“SYNLAB” or “the Group”, FSE: SYAB), the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe, today announced its unaudited Q1 2024 results. The Group reports strong financial performance driven by strong underlying organic growth (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) of 5.2% working days adjusted. Revenue reached €682 million (Q1 2023: €702 million) in Q1 2024 with an adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) of €123 million (Q1 2023: €119 million) and a strong AEBITDA margin of 18.0% (Q1 2023: 16.9%) at the upper end of the guided range for FY 2024 of 17-18%.

The Q1 2024 report is available for download on the investor relations website: https://ag.synlab.com

“SYNLAB had a successful start to the year, with steady progress on our strategic priorities and strong underlying organic growth. Our first quarter results show that our portfolio management focus and the densification of our operations have enabled continuous productivity delivery reflected in a stronger adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.0%,” commented Mathieu Floreani, CEO of the SYNLAB Group. He adds: “Following the successful settlement of the public acquisition offer by Cinven on 18 April, we look forward to continue growing SYNLAB as a leading provider for medical diagnostic services together with our long-standing shareholder.”

Financial performance

SYNLAB Key figures

(€million, unless stated otherwise) Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Revenue 682.4 702.4 (3)% Operating profit 53.9 45.3 19% Net profit (Group share) 25.0 27.9 (10)% Adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) 123.1 118.5 4% AEBITDA margin 18.0% 16.9% 1.1ppt Adjusted operating profit (AOP) 64.8 60.5 7% AOP margin 9.5% 8.6% 0.9ppt Adjusted net profit (Group share) 33.0 24.9 33% Adjusted EPS (basic and diluted, €)* 0.15 0.11 0.04 Unlevered free cash flow (uFCF) 44.5 (7.0) 52

* Based on a weighted average of 219,775,252 (basic) or 220,943,418 (diluted) shares outstanding in Q1 2024 and 219,705,767 (basis) or 220,241,309 (diluted) in Q1 2023, respectively

Strong underlying organic revenue growth

Q1 2024 revenue was reported at €682 million (Q1 2023: €702 million), reflecting a particularly sharp reduction in COVID-19 testing revenue to €3 million (Q1 2023: €25 million).

Underlying organic growth (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) amounted to 3.9% in Q1 2024 driven by a price increase of 0.7% and a strong volume growth of 3.2% across the Group’s portfolio. Adjusted for working days (Easter holiday being in March this year vs. in April in 2023), the volume is very strong at 4.5% and the underlying organic growth is at 5.2%.

France (20% of Group revenue) decreased by (1.7)% due to price decreases of (5.6)% more than offsetting strong volume growth of 3.9%.

Business in Germany (21% of Group revenue) grew organically (excluding COVID-19 testing revenue) by 6.9% in Q1 2024 driven by a volume growth of 6.4 % and a price increase by 0.5 %.

In the South segment (29% of Group revenue), underlying organic growth was (1.2)% due to a weak volume in Spain and despite higher prices. The South segment underlying growth was at 1.0% adjusted for prior year revenue one-off in Italy.

The underlying organic growth in the North & East segment (30% of Group revenue) was very strong at 11.3% owing to strong volume growth and a favorable pricing environment driven by health authorities partially mitigating the effects of inflation.



Strong Q1 2024 AEBITDA margin

Q1 2024 adjusted EBITDA (AEBITDA) was €123 million (Q1 2023: €119 million) while adjusted operating profit (AOP) was €65 million (Q1 2023: €61 million) with margins of 18.0% (Q1 2023: 16.9%) and 9.5% (Q1 2023: 8.6%), respectively. The AEBITDA margin was at the upper end of the guided range for FY 2024 of 17-18%.

The year-on-year increase in AEBITDA margin was mainly driven by the 2023 disposals, a strong rebound of the profitability in Germany and cost savings from SALIX initiatives (€8 million) across the portfolio. The Inflation in Q1 2024 was at 1.7% (Q1 2023 : 3.8%) benefitting from a 1% deflation in OPEX (mainly lower energy prices compared to Q1 2023).

M&A activities

The M&A contribution was minimal in Q1 2024 as SYNLAB completed one small bolt on acquisition.

The business continues to focus on portfolio management.

Increase of adjusted net profit

In Q1 2024, adjusted net profit (Group share) was €33 million (Q1 2023: €25 million), mainly from increased adjusted Operating profit, lower Net finance cost and lower income tax expenses.

Reduction of adjusted (for covenant purpose) net debt

Q1 2024 unlevered free cash flow (uFCF) was €45 million (Q1 2023: €(7) million) with a cash conversion rate (uFCF / AEBITDA) of 37%.

Net debt of the Group decreased by €56 million to €1,285 million at the end of March 2024 (year-end 2023: €1,341 million).

Adjusted (as per covenant definition) net debt at the end of March 2024 was at €1,249 million (year-end 2023: €1,303 million).

The leverage ratio decreased from 2.90x at the end of December 2023 to 2.75x at the end of March 2024.

SYNLAB hold €260 million in cash at the end of March 2024 (year-end 2023: €221 million).

In April 2024, SYNLAB AG entered into a new loan of €535 million with the related party company Ephios Subco 3 S.à r.l. and has cancelled and repaid in full its Term Loan A Facility.

Outlook

For 2024 SYNLAB continues to expect revenues of around €2.7 billion (at current perimeter) with an underlying organic growth around 4%.

SYNLAB also continues to expect the AEBITDA margin to improve from its low point in 2023 with a minimum increase of 50bp. The AEBITDA margin is expected to be within the range of 17-18% considering the ongoing effort on the portfolio management, the continuous delivery of SALIX initiatives and the price net of inflation trajectory.

SYNLAB will continue in 2024 its bolt-on M&A strategy with an expected EV spent to be within the range of €50 million to €100 million.

Cinven successfully settled the public acquisition offer to the shareholders of SYNLAB AG and now controls approximately 85% of the SYNLAB share capital and 86% of its voting rights.

SYNLAB Italy has been affected by the cyber security attack on 18 April 2024. SYNLAB has now restored operations and is gradually resuming all services for patients and customers.

Conference call

SYNLAB Management will hold a conference call for analysts and investors today at 3:00 p.m. CET (10:00 a.m. ET). Please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the event by clicking on the registration link on SYNLAB’s website (https://ag.synlab.com/conference-call).

– Ends –

Appendix

SEGMENT REPORTING

In €million, unless stated otherwise Revenue AOP Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Under-lying organic growth Organic growth Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Q1 2024

Margin Q1 2023

Margin France 135.2 143.3 (1.7)% (5.7)% 14.2 18.6 10.5% 13.0% Germany 141.7 139.8 6.9% (1.1)% 4.2 (2.6) 3.0% (1.9)% South 198.5 225.4 (1.2)% (1.5)% 21.3 23.2 10.8% 10.3% North & East 207.0 193.9 11.3% 9.9% 25.0 21.3 12.1% 11.0% SYNLAB Group 682.4 702.4 3.9% 0.6% 64.8 60.5 9.5% 8.6%

P&L, CASH FLOW, NET DEBT AND LEVERAGE

Simplified P&L In €million, unless stated otherwise Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Revenue 682.4 702.4 (3)% AEBITDA 123.1 118.5 4% As % of revenue 18.0% 16.9% 1.1ppt Adjusted operating profit (AOP) 64.8 60.5 7% As % of revenue 9.5% 8.6% 0.9ppt Operating profit 53.9 45.3 19% Financial result (17.2) (20.5) (16)% Income tax expenses (11.0) (11.5) (4)% Adjusted net profit (Group share) 33.0 24.9 33% Net profit (Group share) 25.0 27.9 (10)% Simplified cash flow In €million Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change Operating cash flow 109 53 56 Unlevered free cash flow (uFCF) 45 (7) 52 Net debt and leverage In €million, unless stated otherwise 31 March 2024 31 December 2023 Change Net debt 1,285 1,341 (4)% Adjusted net debt 1,249 1,303 (4)% Leverage ratio 2.75x 2.90x (0.15)x

