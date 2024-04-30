|
EQS-News: SYNLAB Italy has restored operations after cyber-attack
SYNLAB Italy has restored operations after cyber-attack
SYNLAB AG ("SYNLAB", FSE: SYAB) announces that SYNLAB Italy has started to gradually resume business operations. The majority of laboratories and blood collection points (BCPs) in Italy will again provide services to patients and customers as usual. Following a recent cyber-attack, the organization had immediately taken precautionary measures and suspended operations.
Furthermore, no operations outside Italy have been affected by the cyber-attack. SYNLAB Italy has established a task force with internal and external experts and continues to closely collaborate with law enforcement authorities to thoroughly investigate the incident.
SYNLAB remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of security and integrity. SYNLAB thanks its patients, partners, and customers for their patience and understanding during this incident.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SYNLAB AG
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 1701183753
|E-mail:
|ir@synlab.com
|Internet:
|www.synlab.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSL71
|WKN:
|A2TSL7
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1893187
