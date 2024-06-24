EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG among the winners of this year's German Award for Sustainability Projects; top ranking achieved in Sustainalytics' ESG rating

EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability

TAG Immobilien AG among the winners of this year's German Award for Sustainability Projects; top ranking achieved in Sustainalytics' ESG rating



TAG Immobilien AG among the winners of this year's German Award for Sustainability Projects; top ranking achieved in Sustainalytics' ESG rating German Institute for Service Quality and n-tv award TAG in the ‘Non-profit initiative’ category for the ‘Liveable neighbourhoods’ project

TAG among the TOP 10 of over 16,000 companies analysed worldwide by Sustainalytics



TAG's diverse social and societal commitment to neighbourhood development honoured



A key aspect of good living is the creation of liveable neighbourhoods. As part of its neighbourhood development activities, TAG Immobilien AG is making a significant contribution to further improving the social environment. A total of 27 neighbourhood meeting places are now available for more than 28,000 residential units, or around a third of tenant households. The focus here is on supporting children and young people in the areas of education, sport, music and creativity, as well as involving families and integrating and involving older people in local social life. Examples include neighbourhood meetings for older people (‘Aktiv-Treffs’ and ‘



TAG is thus tackling one of the greatest challenges of our time: affordable and intergenerationally fair living and housing. The award presented by the jury of the German Award for Sustainability Projects in June 2024 recognises this commitment.



Claudia Hoyer, COO and Co-CEO of TAG: ‘We are delighted that our holistic approach and our commitment to sustainability in our neighbourhoods have made us one of the winners of this year's German Award for Sustainability Projects. The award is a great compliment for all those who are committed to neighbourhood development and spurs us on to continue our commitment to liveable neighbourhoods with all our strength. A big thank you goes to our local teams.’



Internationally recognised ESG ratings confirm the success of TAG's commitment to sustainable corporate development



In the latest ESG rating published by Sustainalytics in May 2024, TAG was again classified in the best possible category ‘negligible ESG risk’. The score of 4.6 (previously: 6.9) puts TAG in second place out of more than 1,000 real estate companies and 9th place out of more than 16,000 companies analysed worldwide.



In order to make its commitment to sustainable corporate development transparent, TAG participates in numerous ESG rating formats of various agencies. An overview of the current valuations is available on the Company's website in the sustainability section (



Contact

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor & Public Relations

Phone +49 (0) 40 380 32 305

