31.10.2023 10:54:50
EQS-News: TAKKT wins German Sustainability Award 2024
The TAKKT ‘enkelfähig’ rating
Already in 2020, TAKKT introduced the ‘enkelfähig’ rating for products that is intended to contribute to a future worth living for coming generations. With this rating, TAKKT creates transparency for the sustainability of various products. Using the multidimensional sustainability assessment, the impact of individual products can be determined, analyzed and documented. With its ‘enkelfähig’ approach, TAKKT provides customers and clients with the information they need to choose products that not only work, but also create ecological and social added value. Categories such as circular economy, climate protection, biodiversity and innovation are considered, among others. By evaluating the existing product portfolio and setting standards for new products and suppliers, TAKKT is working towards a comprehensive eco-friendly portfolio of products and solutions.
Read more in the TAKKT sustainability report: TAKKT AG - Sustainability
The German Sustainability Award
With five competitions and 2,000 guests at the closing events, the GSA is the most comprehensive award of its kind in Europe. The award for business, architecture, design and the sports world is based on the goals of the 2030 Agenda and thus on the key transformation fields such as climate, biodiversity, resources, supply chain and society. Successful solutions to sustainability challenges exist in all industries. Now it is a matter of taking them to a wider audience. Therefore, starting in 2023, the GSA - based on intensive research of publicly available information using AI and applications - will award the pioneers in 100 industries. Partners of the award include the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, DIHK and WWF. Independent expert panels used their expertise and contextual knowledge to decide on the trailblazers based on sustainability profiles: companies that demonstrate effective, successful and exemplary contributions to transformation in their industry, that have become or should become role models. They represent a joint effort that unites rather than divides all companies in an industry and are nominated for the German Sustainability Award.
The award ceremony will take place in Düsseldorf on November 23, 2023.
About TAKKT AG
TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 700,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.
