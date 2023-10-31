EQS-News: TAKKT wins German Sustainability Award 2024

EQS-News: TAKKT AG / Key word(s): ESG

TAKKT wins German Sustainability Award 2024



31.10.2023 / 10:54 CET/CEST

TAKKT wins German Sustainability Award 2024 in the category “Investment Goods – Distribution”

TAKKT takes a pioneering role for the jury with its sustainability initiatives

'enkelfähig' rating sets standards for sustainability in the product area



Stuttgart, Germany, October 31, 2023. TAKKT AG wins in the category “Investment Goods – Distribution” of the 16th German Sustainability Award and is recognized as a pioneer for its sustainability initiatives. With a strategy in which sustainability plays just as important a role as financial targets, with the continuous improvement of key sustainability indicators and a comprehensive reporting, TAKKT was able to prevail over the other nominees and convince the panel of leading experts. The award is the most comprehensive of its kind in Europe and is based on the goals of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



"Social, environmental and economic sustainability are not only part of our corporate responsibility, but also a valuable opportunity to shape the new worlds of work. We have anchored the topic of sustainability in our vision and strategy and thus in all our activities. We are convinced that sustainability not only means fulfilling regulatory obligations, but also offers an opportunity to achieve a clear competitive advantage for us as well as for our customers. Receiving the German Sustainability Award shows us that we are on the right track to contribute to a future worth living," says Maria Zesch, CEO TAKKT AG.



"Receiving Germany's most prestigious recognition for exemplary environmental and social performance shows that TAKKT is making an important contribution to the transformation towards a sustainable future. This is also great news for our customers and partners who are accompanying us on this journey. This award is not a reason for us to stand still, but an intermediate step in our ongoing commitment to sustainability and an incentive to continue driving positive change and sustainability in the future," says Philipp Petry, Vice President Sustainability TAKKT AG.

The TAKKT ‘enkelfähig’ rating

Already in 2020, TAKKT introduced the ‘enkelfähig’ rating for products that is intended to contribute to a future worth living for coming generations. With this rating, TAKKT creates transparency for the sustainability of various products. Using the multidimensional sustainability assessment, the impact of individual products can be determined, analyzed and documented. With its ‘enkelfähig’ approach, TAKKT provides customers and clients with the information they need to choose products that not only work, but also create ecological and social added value. Categories such as circular economy, climate protection, biodiversity and innovation are considered, among others. By evaluating the existing product portfolio and setting standards for new products and suppliers, TAKKT is working towards a comprehensive eco-friendly portfolio of products and solutions.

Read more in the TAKKT sustainability report: TAKKT AG - Sustainability

The German Sustainability Award

With five competitions and 2,000 guests at the closing events, the GSA is the most comprehensive award of its kind in Europe. The award for business, architecture, design and the sports world is based on the goals of the 2030 Agenda and thus on the key transformation fields such as climate, biodiversity, resources, supply chain and society. Successful solutions to sustainability challenges exist in all industries. Now it is a matter of taking them to a wider audience. Therefore, starting in 2023, the GSA - based on intensive research of publicly available information using AI and applications - will award the pioneers in 100 industries. Partners of the award include the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, DIHK and WWF. Independent expert panels used their expertise and contextual knowledge to decide on the trailblazers based on sustainability profiles: companies that demonstrate effective, successful and exemplary contributions to transformation in their industry, that have become or should become role models. They represent a joint effort that unites rather than divides all companies in an industry and are nominated for the German Sustainability Award.

The award ceremony will take place in Düsseldorf on November 23, 2023.



About TAKKT AG

TAKKT AG is the leading omnichannel distributor for business equipment in Europe and North America. The Group is represented in more than 25 countries with its Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays and FoodService divisions. The product range of the subsidiaries comprises more than 700,000 products for the areas of plant and warehouse equipment, office furniture, transport packaging, display articles and equipment for the food service industry, hotel market and retailers.

Contacts

Press:

Julia Lessiak phone +49 151 5354 7943

Email: presse@takkt.com

Investors:

Benjamin Bühler phone +49 711 3465-8223

Email: investor@takkt.de