technotrans Aktie
WKN DE: A0XYGA / ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7
|
18.11.2025 07:00:03
EQS-News: technotrans remains on course for growth after a strong third quarter and increases its EBIT by 68% year on year
|
EQS-News: technotrans SE
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
technotrans remains on course for growth after a strong third quarter and increases its EBIT by 68% year on year
Sassenberg, November 18, 2025 – The technotrans Group continued its positive business performance in the third quarter of 2025 despite challenging conditions. Consolidated revenue rose by 4.6 % to €183.5 million in the first 9 months of the year (previous year: € 175.5 million). This was due to increased demand in the focus markets of Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print. EBIT improved by 68% to € 12.8 million as a result of an optimized product mix and successfully implemented efficiency measures. The EBIT margin rose significantly to 7.0 % (previous year: 4.3 %). The return on capital employed (ROCE) rose noticeably to 16.3 % (previous year: 10.8 %). With the publication of its "Ready for Growth 2030" strategy, technotrans has set the course for further profitable growth in the years 2026–2030.
"The results for the third quarter underscore the success of the structural realignment: technotrans is growing profitably, increasing its return on capital employed and systematically expanding its position in attractive growth markets. Our focus on technology, efficiency and customer proximity is paying off," emphasizes Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.
Focus markets Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print as growth drivers
Significant improvement in earnings in the Technology segment
The strong operating result reflects the success of the ttSprint efficiency program implemented in the 2024 financial year and further measures taken in 2025 to improve earnings. The gross margin increased to 29.2 % (previous year: 27.3 %).
Solid financial position
"Ready for Growth 2030" strategy: on course for accelerated growth
Board of Management confirms 2025 forecast
"technotrans is demonstrating stability, innovative strength and profitability even in a challenging environment. This underlines the quality of our business model and the discipline with which we pursue our goals. With "Ready for Growth 2030", we are consistently aligning technotrans for potential growth in the future. In this way, we are creating long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders," says Michael Finger.
Further information: www.technotrans.com
About technotrans SE:
Note
18.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|technotrans SE
|Robert-Linnemann-Str. 17
|48336 Sassenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)2583 - 301 - 1030
|E-mail:
|info@technotrans.de
|Internet:
|http://www.technotrans.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0XYGA7
|WKN:
|A0XYGA
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2231260
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2231260 18.11.2025 CET/CEST
