EQS-News: technotrans remains on course for growth after a strong third quarter and increases its EBIT by 68% year on year

technotrans remains on course for growth after a strong third quarter and increases its EBIT by 68% year on year



18.11.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Consolidated revenue rises by 4.6 % to € 183.5 million (previous year: € 175.5 million)

EBIT margin increased substantially to 7.0 % (previous year: 4.3 %)

Free cash flow increased significantly to € 8.0 million (previous year: € 0.2 million)

Earnings per share significantly higher than previous year at €1.15 (previous year: € 0.66)

Forecast for 2025 confirmed

Sassenberg, November 18, 2025 – The technotrans Group continued its positive business performance in the third quarter of 2025 despite challenging conditions. Consolidated revenue rose by 4.6 % to €183.5 million in the first 9 months of the year (previous year: € 175.5 million). This was due to increased demand in the focus markets of Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print. EBIT improved by 68% to € 12.8 million as a result of an optimized product mix and successfully implemented efficiency measures. The EBIT margin rose significantly to 7.0 % (previous year: 4.3 %). The return on capital employed (ROCE) rose noticeably to 16.3 % (previous year: 10.8 %). With the publication of its "Ready for Growth 2030" strategy, technotrans has set the course for further profitable growth in the years 2026–2030.

"The results for the third quarter underscore the success of the structural realignment: technotrans is growing profitably, increasing its return on capital employed and systematically expanding its position in attractive growth markets. Our focus on technology, efficiency and customer proximity is paying off," emphasizes Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE.

Focus markets Energy Management, Healthcare & Analytics and Print as growth drivers

In the focus market of Energy Management, revenue rose by 11% to € 28.7 million. In addition to battery thermal management systems (BTMS) for electric buses and rail vehicles, technotrans supplied high-performance cooling systems for satellite ground stations and liquid cooling systems (CDUs) for data centres. The Healthcare & Analytics focus market grew by 40 % to € 15.1 million, driven by high demand for cooling systems for analytics, laboratory technology, baggage scanners and semiconductor manufacturing. The Print focus market recorded an 8 % increase in revenue to € 63.2 million, supported by strong growth in applications for packaging, flexographic and digital printing. The conclusion of an exclusive framework agreement with Windmöller & Hölscher marked an important milestone in the expansion of the company's market position. In the Plastics focus market, the weak economic environment led to a 2 % decline in revenue to € 37.4 million. technotrans continued its intensive sales activities and presented itself at the K trade fair in Düsseldorf as an innovative partner for the future of the plastics processing industry with intelligent and energy-efficient solutions. The Laser focus market remained particularly affected by the weak economy and increasing structural competitive pressure from China, with a decline of 9 % to € 29.0 million.

Significant improvement in earnings in the Technology segment

The Technology segment increased its revenue by 6.6 % to € 138.6 million and its EBIT to € 5.8 million (previous year: € 0.6 million). The segment return rose significantly to 4.2 %. With revenue remaining virtually unchanged at € 44.9 million (previous year: € 45.5 million), the Services segment achieved a stable EBIT margin of 15.5 %. The Services segment accounted for 25 % of consolidated revenue.

The strong operating result reflects the success of the ttSprint efficiency program implemented in the 2024 financial year and further measures taken in 2025 to improve earnings. The gross margin increased to 29.2 % (previous year: 27.3 %).

Solid financial position

Total assets amounted to € 170.2 million (+4.8 %) as of 30 September 2025. The equity ratio remained at a comfortable level of 59.9 %. Net debt fell by

9 % to € 16.9 million. Free cash flow rose significantly to € 8.0 million (previous year: € 0.2 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to € 19.4 million, supplemented by uncommitted credit lines of € 19.3 million.

"Ready for Growth 2030" strategy: on course for accelerated growth

With its new corporate strategy, "Ready for Growth 2030", which was presented at a Capital Markets Day in October 2025 at the headquarter in Sassenberg, technotrans is systematically gearing its organisation towards accelerated and sustainable growth. The aim is to increase revenue to over € 350 million by the 2030 financial year and achieve an EBIT margin of 9 to 12%.

Board of Management confirms 2025 forecast

The Board of Management is very pleased with the business performance in light of the strong third quarter and confirms the forecast for the full year 2025: achieving consolidated revenue between € 245 million and € 265 million, an EBIT margin in the range of 7 % to 9 %, and a ROCE between 13 % and 16 %.

"technotrans is demonstrating stability, innovative strength and profitability even in a challenging environment. This underlines the quality of our business model and the discipline with which we pursue our goals. With "Ready for Growth 2030", we are consistently aligning technotrans for potential growth in the future. In this way, we are creating long-term value for customers, employees and shareholders," says Michael Finger.

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 17 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs around 1,500 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 238.1 million for the 2024 financial year.

