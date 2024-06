EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting

EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Telekom Austria AG: Summary of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting



27.06.2024 / 17:23 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.36 per eligible no par value share, i.e. a total dividend payment of EUR 239,070,542.76. The remaining amount of EUR 406,810,457.24 in total will be carried forward onto new account.

Discharge of the members of the Management Board for the fiscal year 2023.

Discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023.

Compensation for the members of the Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2023.

Elections to the Supervisory Board: Dr Peter F. Kollmann elected as member of the Supervisory Board of the company as of termination of this Annual General Meeting until the termination of such shareholders’ meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the fiscal year 2026. Dr Peter Hagen elected as member of the Supervisory Board of the company as of termination of this Annual General Meeting until the termination of such shareholders’ meeting that resolves upon the discharge for the fiscal year 2026.

Election of Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H as auditor of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year 2024 and, to the extent required by law for the fiscal year 2024, as auditor of the consolidated sustainability report of Telekom Austria AG for the fiscal year 2024.

Resolution on the remuneration policy.

Resolution on the remuneration report.

Resolution regarding the amendment of the Articles of Association in §§ 3, 5, 13, 15, 17 and 18.

For details on the voting results and further information on the annual general meeting please visit our website



The following resolutions were adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Telekom Austria AG on June 27, 2024:For details on the voting results and further information on the annual general meeting please visit our website Shareholders' Meetings - A1 Group

27.06.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com