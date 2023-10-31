EQS-News: Tenth acquisition in 2023: Mutares has successfully completed the acquisition of Walor International and its subsidiaries

EQS-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Investment/Takeover

Next add-on investment for FerrAl United consolidating the activities of Mutares in the production of forged and machined steel parts in Europe

Revenues of ca. EUR 240 million expected for the year 2023

Provider of forged and machined parts for the automotive industry as well as industrial vehicles

Munich, October 31, 2023 – Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A2NB650) has successfully completed the acquisition of Walor International from its shareholders Lorinvest, BNP Paribas Développement and Sodero Gestion. The company will strengthen the Mutares Group’s strong presence in the production of metal parts for automotive OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers.

Walor International is headquartered in Laval, France, and employs more than 1,200 staff across 11 production sites worldwide. For the year 2023, revenues of ca. EUR 240 million are expected. The company is a European leader in manufacturing forged and machined steel parts, offering a comprehensive range of products for powertrain, steering systems, body-in-white and passive safety applications for passenger cars. Walor benefits from an extensive industrial footprint focused on France but is also present in Germany, Romania, Mexico and China and leverages a comprehensive range of forging, machining and turning technologies.

Company profile of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, Munich (www.mutares.com), as a listed private equity holding company with offices in Munich (HQ), Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Helsinki, London, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Shanghai, Stockholm, Vienna and Warsaw, acquires medium-sized companies in special situations, based in Europe, which show significant operational improvement potential and are sold again after undergoing a repositioning and stabilization process. For the fiscal year 2023, consolidated revenues of EUR 4.8 billion to EUR 5.4 billion are expected. Based on this, consolidated revenues are to be expanded to approx. EUR 7 billion by 2025 and EUR 10 billion by 2028. As the portfolio grows, so do consulting revenues, which together with portfolio dividends and exit proceeds accrue to the Mutares Holding. Accordingly, net income in the holding company is expected to be in the range of EUR 125 million to EUR 150 million for the fiscal year 2025 and EUR 200 million for the fiscal year 2028. The Management Board and Supervisory Board together hold more than one-third of all Mutares shares with voting rights. The shares of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA are traded on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A2NB650).

