SGT German Private Equity Aktie
WKN DE: A1MMEV / ISIN: DE000A1MMEV4
|
11.12.2025 21:59:03
EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding expects resolution of the disputes with SGT Capital Group in 2026
|
EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Legal Matter
+++ Press release +++
The Payments Group Holding expects resolution of the disputes
with SGT Capital Group in 2026
Frankfurt/Main, 11 Dezember 2025 – The Payments Group Holding (PGH), a holding company based in Frankfurt am Main that was founded in 2012 and renamed in August 2024, has been involved in various disputes with the SGT Capital Group since 2024, in particular regarding receivables of PGH against SGT Group in the amount of 6.0 million EUR, of which 4.0 million EUR are secured by distribution claims of SGTLLC arising from an investment in the SGT Capital Fund II, which in turn is invested in the SGT Group’s only portfolio company to date, Utimaco Management Services GmbH. Following recent developments, there is reason to hope that the disputes between PGH and the SGT Capital Group may be resolved in 2026. Until now, efforts by PGH to enter into scheduled meetings with the SGT Group aimed at achieving an amicable settlement have repeatedly failed due to their unannounced no-show.
PGH has come to the conclusion that already in 2020, during the initiation of the cooperation and the contribution of an asset manager, SGT Capital LLC (SGTLLC) fraudulently misrepresented its alleged capital commitments and fundraising prospects. According to PGH's assessment, this may also have been causal for the failure of the Elatec deal in 2023, which in turn led to the discontinuation of PGH's private equity business and to its separation from SGT Capital LLC as a majority shareholder and from its partners as directors of what was then SGT Capital Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of PGH. In this context, PGH may have tort-based claims for damages in the multi-million EUR range against SGTLLC, which still need to be examined.
The reasons for the failure of the Elatec deal are apparently the subject of a multi-day hearing this week in front of an arbitration tribunal in Munich between SGT Group and Summit Partners, where –according to a petition filed by Summit Partners on 21 December 2023 with the Grand Court of Cayman – claims for damages in the double-digit million-EUR range may be at issue. In that case, these days may prove decisive for the SGT partners under the leadership of Joseph Pacini and Carsten Geyer, who is said to have recently given up his residence in Germany in favor of Dubai.
As to the frequently raised question in this context of how the SGT Group is funding its disputes with PGH under these circumstances, PGH has no explanation. It is not known to PGH to what extent the allocation of litigation costs to the SGT Capital Fund II also includes the dispute costs relating to PGH, and/or whether the law firm Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP – advising SGT Group – may possibly be granting loan to SGT Group. In both cases, the budgets are likely to be largely exhausted in PGH's estimation.
Willkie Farr Gallagher LLP also advised the SGT Group in the Elatec deal, whose failure in late 2023 with consequences for the SGT Group, its fund investors, Summit Partners, and PGH may hardly have been entirely unforeseeable ex ante.
About The Payments Group Holding
The Payments Group Holding (PGH) is a holding company and venture capital provider based in Frankfurt am Main founded in 2012 and renamed in August 2024.
In August 2024, PGH signed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of four PayTech companies, which is expected to close in Q1 2026 subject to certain conditions precedent. After closing of the transaction, PGH will form a group of four operating PayTech companies:
Funanga AG, Campamocha Ltd with its 100%-owned subsidiaries TBWS Ltd and Calida Financial Ltd as well as Surfer Rosa Ltd form a fast-growing, vertically integrated e-Money PayTech group of companies - The Payments Group (TPG). TPG provides proprietary closed and open (branded and white-labelled) prepaid payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. The synergy between these companies positions TPG as the future market leader in embedded financial products and prepaid solutions. Calida Financial Ltd. is the regulated company within TPG, having received an e-money license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) in August 2024. This license entitles Calida Financial Ltd. to offer innovative e-money services and products across Europe.
TPG employs over 50 people and operates globally. TPG's customers make use of more than 550,000 POS cash payment points and the global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments.
Furthermore, PGH operates an AI-focused company builder called 'Softmax AI' together with AI experts via its future 25% stake in German AI Projects GmbH. In addition, The Payments Group Holding holds from its history as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand a heritage VC-portfolio of minority stakes in partly promising German startups via its wholly owned subsidiary German Startups Group VC GmbH.
More information: www.tpgholding.com.
Investor Relations Contact
11.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Senckenberganlage 21
|60325 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 348690520
|Fax:
|+49 69 348690529
|E-mail:
|ir@tpgholding.com
|Internet:
|https://tpgholding.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MMEV4
|WKN:
|A1MMEV
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2244466
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2244466 11.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaAmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA
|0,44
|0,00%