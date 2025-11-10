EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding – Updated outlook through 2028 and news about its AI engagement

EQS-News: The Payments Group Holding GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast

The Payments Group Holding – Updated outlook through 2028 and news about its AI engagement



10.11.2025 / 20:20 CET/CEST

Frankfurt/Main, 10 November 2025 – The Payments Group Holding (PGH), a holding company based in Frankfurt am Main that was founded in 2012 and renamed in August 2024, is updating the Group’s preliminary financial targets for the next three years. For this purpose, PGH assumes that the pending closing of the acquisition of 75% of The Payments Group companies (TPG), agreed in August 2024, will take place in 2025 and that they will therefore be fully consolidated into the enlarged Group from 2026 onwards.

The gross transaction volume of TPG is expected to rise from 80 million EUR in 2024 to just under 100 million in 2025. Growth momentum is anticipated to accelerate through 2028 in view of the recently obtained e-money license, with transaction volume reaching between 800 million and 1.9 billion EUR. PGH expects that, due to new high volume growth segments, the ratio of revenue to transaction volume will decrease over time.

TPG’s revenue is projected to roughly triple to quintuple by 2028 from just over 7 million EUR in 2024, representing annual growth of around just under 30 to 60%.

PGH Group’s EBITDA is expected to reach between 5 million and 12 million EUR in 2028 and to amount to between 2 to 2,5 million EUR in 2026. In this context, PGH assumes that the holding company, with an estimated net asset value of more than 20 million EUR, will not make a negative EBITDA contribution, but will generate value increases from the Heritage VC portfolio and the AI company building equal to its overhead costs. Otherwise, a negative EBITDA contribution would have to be deducted.

The targets also do not reflect the Group’s potential entry into the stablecoin business, which is currently under review. While difficult to forecast, management’s preliminary assessment suggests this could significantly increase, or even shape, the Group’s EBITDA from 2027 onwards.

PGH has made further progress with its strategic commitment to artificial intelligence at Softmax AI, the AI company builder it founded.

Cognicare AI GmbH was the first venture to be successfully spun off. It develops, markets, and operates AI-supported software assistance systems in the care sector and a digital ecosystem to relieve the burden on nursing staff and improve the safety of residents in inpatient facilities. Philipp Buchta, who has many years of experience as the head of several inpatient care facilities, was appointed as managing director.

The system has already been used with great success in a pilot operation for several weeks, with a second and third operation to follow shortly. Six other care facilities have already signaled concrete interest without any active marketing efforts. The addressable target market comprises a good 11,000 inpatient care facilities in Germany.

In addition to Cognicare AI, other products and potential spin-offs are in the pipeline, including Inspectos, a computer vision tool for assessing and documenting components, and Jobklar, an online AI job application trainer. Furthermore, based on discussions with medium-sized companies, Softmax has recently embarked on a very promising new project that is technologically related to the applications already developed.

