EQS-News: Tim Jensen, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style, Joins Aristocrat Group Corporation Board of Directors

Tim Jensen, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style, Joins Aristocrat Group Corporation Board of Directors



SAN ANTONIO - June 10, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC), a dynamic and innovative brand development company in the consumer products sector, is proud to announce the appointment of Tim Jensen, Co-Owner and Chief Brand Officer of Grunt Style, to its Board of Directors. A combat-decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and nationally recognized branding expert, Jensen brings over a decade of experience in lifestyle brand development, digital strategy, and veteran-focused initiatives. Under his leadership, Grunt Style has grown into one of the most recognizable patriotic apparel brands in the United States, earning a devoted customer base and widespread recognition for its bold messaging and strong cultural identity. “We are thrilled to welcome Tim Jensen to the Aristocrat Group Corporation board,” said Derek Sisson, CEO of Aristocrat Group Corporation. “His unmatched branding expertise and commitment to excellence and giving back to the veteran community align perfectly with our vision for future growth. Tim’s leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our portfolio and strengthen our presence in the lifestyle and consumer goods markets.” Jensen’s appointment marks a strategic step for Aristocrat Group Corporation as it positions itself for long-term value creation through innovative brand development, targeted acquisitions, and deeper engagement with veteran and patriotic communities. Jensen’s experience, both as a military leader and a brand visionary, is expected to play a key role in shaping ASCC’s strategy and accelerating its expansion into high-growth markets. About Aristocrat Group Corporation Aristocrat Group Corporation (OTC: ASCC) is a brand management company specializing in the development and marketing of emerging consumer brands. Through strategic partnerships and targeted marketing, ASCC aims to create sustainable, long-term growth across its portfolio of lifestyle and consumer products. Media Contact: Derek Sisson

