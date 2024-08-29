EQS-News: tonies appoints Ginny McCormick as first-ever Chief Experience Officer to accelerate international growth trajectory

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Personnel

tonies appoints Ginny McCormick as first-ever Chief Experience Officer to accelerate international growth trajectory



29.08.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

Experienced US-based marketing executive Ginny McCormick joins tonies’ Management Board as Chief Experience Officer (CXO), overseeing brand, product and content functions, effective September 2, 2024.

The newly created Chief Experience Officer role at tonies is strategically designed to unify Brand, Product, and Content under one visionary leadership, propelling the commitment to establish tonies as the premier global brand in screen-free entertainment for children.

LUXEMBOURG, 29 August 2024 // tonies SE (“tonies“), the company behind the leading international digital audio platform for children and the award-winning Toniebox, appoints Ginny McCormick as Chief Experience Officer (CXO), effective September 2, 2024. Drawing upon two decades of industry experience, she will join tonies’ Management Board alongside CEO Tobias Wann and CFO Jan Middelhoff and oversee the brand, product and content functions of the company.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, said: “tonies has pioneered a new category in children's entertainment with our interactive, screen-free audio experiences. The creation of the CXO role sharpens our focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences as we scale globally. Ginny's appointment is a strategic move towards transforming tonies from a much-loved brand into a global icon. Her extensive marketing acumen and successful track record in scaling global brands, especially in the US, uniquely qualify her to spearhead this vision.“

Christian Bailly, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of tonies, adds: “The expansion of tonies’ Management Board with Ginny McCormick as new CXO is a major step in the development of the company’s organisational structure. With the new CXO role, we are paving the way for tonies to further expand its leading position at the interface of technology, content and play. Ginny's extensive experience and creativity will be a huge asset to the tonies board, strengthening it in key areas. With Ginny, Tobias, Jan and the entire tonies team, the company is perfectly positioned to embark on the next chapter of growth.”

Ginny McCormick comments: “I am honored and excited to join the tonies team as its first Chief Experience Officer. tonies has already captured the hearts of children and families around the world, and I look forward to contributing to its growth and success. Together, we will create magical, memorable experiences that not only entertain but also educate and inspire. I can’t wait to bring my passion for storytelling and innovation to this extraordinary company.“

McCormick has held marketing leadership roles at Zappos.com, Amazon Hub, Hasbro, Mattel Interactive, and Reebok. Most recently, McCormick served as the Chief Marketing Officer at Zappos.com, where she oversaw all marketing, consumer insights, brand collaboration, and co-op advertising activities. During her tenure at Hasbro, she built a worldwide media organization and led go-to-market strategies for a prestigious portfolio of brands, including Nerf, Monopoly, Transformers, Play-Doh, and My Little Pony.

Ginny McCormick’s appointment marks a significant milestone for tonies, as the company continues to scale its growth and expand its global presence, particularly in the U.S. By delivering on its brand promise through compelling storytelling, innovative products, strategic distribution and immersive experiences for children and families worldwide, the company pursues its goal of establishing tonies as a global premier brand.

tonies new CXO Ginny McCormick. Photo: private

About tonies

tonies® is the world’s largest interactive audio platform for children with around 7 million Tonieboxes and more than 90 million Tonies sold. The intuitive and award-winning audio system has changed the way young children play and learn independently with its child-safe, wireless, and screen-free approach. Tonieboxes have been activated in over 100 countries, the content portfolio includes more than 1,100 Tonies figurines in several languages.

Investor Relations Contact

Manuel Bösing

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +4915157846012

Mail: ir@tonies.com

Media Contact

Mattes Kohlmeier

FGS Global

Senior Associate

Phone: +49 162 104 1033

E-Mail: press@tonies.com // mattes.kohlmeier@fgsglobal.com