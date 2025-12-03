EQS-News: tonies Expands Global Leadership Through Landmark Partnership with The Pokémon Company International

EQS-News: tonies SE / Key word(s): Alliance

tonies Expands Global Leadership Through Landmark Partnership with The Pokémon Company International



03.12.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The collaboration brings together the worlds of tonies and Pokémon for the very first time.

The first Pokémon Tonies will be available in summer 2026, marking the launch of a range of exclusive products.

LUXEMBOURG, December 3, 2025 // Today, tonies SE ("tonies"), the globally leading interactive audio platform for children, and Pikachu Press, the official publishing imprint of The Pokémon Company International, announced a partnership bringing new Pokémon audio book content to the Toniebox for the first time. Launching in summer 2026, the collaboration will introduce a dedicated audio-first storytelling approach, starting with four exclusive, collectible Pokémon Tonies—Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Additional Pokémon products and content created in collaboration with Pikachu Press are planned for future release.

Tobias Wann, CEO of tonies, says: “Welcoming Pokémon to the Toniebox platform is a milestone for our company and our community. By combining Pokémon’s global appeal with our audio-first innovation, we’re creating new opportunities for discovery, imagination, and play for millions of children and families. We are preparing a very special and exciting bundle for the launch which we cannot wait to unveil.”

New Pikachu Press content specially created for Toniebox and featuring fan-favorite Pokémon will come to life in an immersive audio format designed specifically for children. These new stories and experiences will invite young listeners and their families to explore the Pokémon world in a fresh way.

Ginny McCormick, CXO of tonies, adds: “Pokémon and tonies share similar values around imagination, play, and connection across generations. Parents who grew up on Pokémon now get to share that same sense of wonder with their kids. Bringing Pokémon into the tonies world lets us reimagine how those stories are told: through sound, without screens or limits. It’s a new way for families to experience the brand.”

Heather Dalgleish Parker, Sr. Director, Merchandise Development at The Pokémon Company International, adds: “We are always seeking new ways to connect with our fans and share the spirit of adventure that is core to the Pokémon brand. Partnering with tonies allows us to explore the world of audio-first storytelling and create immersive experiences that spark curiosity, creativity, and imagination. Through this collaboration, we can inspire and engage a new generation of young Trainers and invite families to discover our stories together in a fresh and meaningful format.”



About tonies

tonies® is the globally leading interactive audio platform for children redefining how children aged 1 to 9+ play, learn and grow independently without screens. Since its founding in Germany in 2014, more than 10 million Tonieboxes have been activated and over 134 million Tonies sold worldwide.

On average, children engage with tonies for ~280 minutes per week, making it a trusted everyday companion that brings the joy and magic of interactive audio entertainment and education into family life worldwide.

The intuitive and award-winning system – centered around the Toniebox 2 and Tonieplay – offers a portfolio of around 1,500 Tonies figurines and 12 Tonieplay games and more than 3,500 digital titles via mytonies (library and app) – ranging from tonies Originals® to licensed content from around 460 partners including Disney, Warner Bros., NBC Universal, Mattel, Marvel, Paramount, Hasbro, Universal, Sony Music.

tonies is rapidly expanding its platform globally. Besides DACH, central growth regions include tonies’ largest market North America, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and New Zealand with Tonieboxes now active in over 100 countries. tonies employs more than 560 people and achieved €481 million in group revenue in fiscal year 2024 (+33% YoY) and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (tonies SE).

About Pokémon

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit Pokemon.co.uk.

