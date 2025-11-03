EQS-News: TTL AG invites shareholders to extraordinary Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2025

EQS-News: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

TTL AG invites shareholders to extraordinary Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2025



03.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TTL AG invites shareholders to extraordinary Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2025

Munich, November 3, 2025 – TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG ("TTL AG") invites its shareholders to an extraordinary Annual General Meeting on December 9, 2025. The invitation to the Annual General Meeting was published in the Federal Gazette on October 31, 2025, in accordance with the statutory provisions. The extraordinary Annual General Meeting will take place in lieu of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

At the extraordinary Annual General Meeting, the company's 2024 annual financial statements and the TTL Group's 2024 consolidated financial statements are to be presented to the shareholders in unaudited form. The annual and consolidated financial statements for the 2024 financial year, the combined management report, and the Executive Board's proposal for the appropriation of profits were submitted to the Supervisory Board and reviewed by it. The Supervisory Board's review was based on the currently unaudited financial statements prepared by the Executive Board. The company does not yet have the audited financial statements for the 2024 financial year.

The reason for this is that the auditor appointed by the Annual General Meeting has not yet been able to complete its audit of the 2024 annual financial statements due to ongoing differences in the assessment of various issues with the company's executive bodies.

In light of the ongoing discussions and in order to comply with capital market obligations and avoid possible regulatory measures, the Management Board and Supervisory Board have now decided to publish the unaudited financial statements.

The invitation to the Annual General Meeting and all legally required documents are available on the company's website at www.ttl-ag.de in the Investor Relations section.



Media and Investor Relations contact

Kornelia Kneissl

K2K GmbH

Tel. +49 151 2531 0555

Email: presse@ttl-ag.de