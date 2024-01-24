EQS-News: Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) Set to Transform the Multi-Billion Dollar Healthcare Industry With Letter of Intent to Acquire the Assets of Innovative Outcomes Inc.

EQS-News: Ubiquitech Software LLC / Key word(s): Science

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC: UBQU) is pleased to announce a strategic move into the multi-billion-dollar healthcare industry through the execution of a Letter of Intent to acquire the business and assets of Innovative Outcomes Inc., a leading player in the medical wound care segment.

Innovative Outcomes Inc. is dedicated to supporting healthcare providers by ensuring patients have access to quality wound care supplies while empowering them through media-based technologies to play a leading role in their wound healing outcomes.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Ubiquitech Software Corp., Innovative Outcomes Inc. will leverage the necessary resources to expand its client base, develop innovative services, and cater to the millions of patients in need of its vital services.

Ubiquitech Software Corp. CEO James Ballas said, “Since our announcement last October, the company has been searching diligently for the best acquisition candidate. We are excited about what the continued growth and expansion of Innovative Outcomes Inc. in the wound care industry and beyond can mean for all shareholders. The possibilities for growth and expansion are now on the doorstep."

CEO and Founder of Innovative Outcome Inc. Kevin Lamb said, "Both Innovative Outcomes and Ubiquitech use unique, technological approaches to reach specialized markets. We look forward to combining our collective efforts as both companies expand our global markets.”

About Ubiquitech Software Corp.

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary CannazALL™ seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, Metaverse marketing, Affiliate marketing, Direct Response (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the CannazALL.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About Innovative Outcomes Inc.

Innovative Outcomes is one of the fastest growing healthcare logistics companies serving medical providers and their patients across the United States. Patients First is more than a catchy phrase - it’s our culture. Our mission is simple: provide ethics-based, compassion-focused assistance to medical providers and their patients. Our iPak – unit dose packaging system makes wound care simple and intuitive for all patients. As a leader in healthcare technology and logistics, we take the worry out of healing.

